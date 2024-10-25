Singer Skales has joined the list of people who have hailed Speed Darlington's diss track Baby Oil which was targeted at Burna Boy

While some people have mixed feelings about it, Skales confessed that the song is a banger, and he compared it with a foreign artiste's song

Skales' tweet did not go down well with some fans of Burna Boy as they assumed that he used it to shade the Last Last crooner

Singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, has opened up on how he feels about Speed Darlington diss track Baby Oil, which recorded after he was released from police cell by Burna Boy.

On X, he swore that the song was a banger and it reminded him of Hit Em Up, a song by the late American singer Tupac.

Recall that Speed Darlington and Burna Boy are not in good terms after the former accused the Last Last crooner of having an affair with American rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. He also asked him how many bottles of baby oil P. Diddy used on him.

This caused Burna Boy to file a police case against him and he was arrested. Speed Darlington apologised to his colleague and he was released.

According to Burna Boy's fans, Skales was hailing Speed Darlington as a way to spite him, and they noted that it was wrong. They also shared how Burna Boy was beneficial to Skales' career.

Reactions to Skales' tweets on Speed Darlington

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Skales' tweet on Akpi below:

@sliky_nubia:

"Shey you know say if Burna insult you now, he no dey at fault cos na you dey find problem like this."

@0Chynese:

"Ah bro!!! Burna boy was one of the guys that brought you back up to the limelight. What is this? Omo some people e no fit better for them again sha no matter what."

@mightyboi13:

"Hypocrites plenty gan ni. You go flop till forever with that your dead career."

@Mr_CHIDI_PETERS:

"Remember say Burna Boy na your guy. Acknowledging openly a song Speedy made for Burna openly as diss song might affect your relationship with Burna."

@Namoneyideyfind:

"Remember what Burna boy did on temper remix, pls don't take sides in this disagreement."

Speed Darlington's diss track tops chart

Earlier, Speed Darlington' diss track titled Baby Oil, which was released weeks after calling out Burna Boy in the wake of Diddy's arrest has topped Spotify's chart.

The singer had asked Burna Boy how many bottles of baby oil Diddy used on him, and he was arrested after that.

Weeks after the dust had settled on the controversial case, he made a diss track, and the audio surfaced online.

