Another video from Wizkid's performance at the Greater Lagos Count Down is trending on social media

According to the reports, the singer, during his performance, told fun seekers at the concert to take off their shirts

Reacting to the video, a lady on X sparked reactions after she shared her take on how people would have reacted if it was a church programme

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun has continued to trend over his performance at the Greater Lagos Count Down.

Recall that Wizkid, during his performance, prayed for Lagosians while suggesting he had relocated back to Nigeria.

Wizkid reportedly tells fans to take off shirts at Lagos concert. Credit: wizkidayo

Another video from the event has gone viral. It showed when Wizkid reportedly told everyone to remove their shirts at the Greater Lagos concert.

While the viral video showed people waving what looked like handkerchiefs, a voice in the background could be heard claiming fun seekers were taking off their clothes.

Reactions to Wizkid's performance at Lagos event

Reacting to the video, a lady identified as Oloriofoloris on X pointed out how people would have reacted if it was a church event.

"No problem with this till it’s a church congregation raising their mantles and praying to their God," she wrote.

Watch the video, including the lady's reaction below:

See other reactions below:

njokufaustina:

"Anything popsy says is right biggest."

joythompson501:

"Did girls also take off their tops."

emerald__hair:

"So people shouldn’t catch fun again."

juummy___:

"Una still carry hate enter new year."

bcs_abeke:

"Why will a pastor tell congregation to pull shirt? Una don start this 2025."

thesandypreneur:

"Abeg na ordinary eye una dey use stand for concert from evening till dawn?"

iam_ableabel:

"Aunty let it happen first. What you just did here was presumptuous sin and evil surmise. Who will tell anyone to pull off dress in a church??"

fabulousbenny448:

"I shall hope they all used deodorant ooh, mk person odour no go make person destiny waka leave am."

What Ruger said about Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that Ruger applauded Wizkid for his good deeds.

The Toma Toma star recalled how it was difficult for him to do anything alone after he left the Jonzing World label.

He also noted that things positively turned around for him after Wizkid shared his long for his song "Make Way."

