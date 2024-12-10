Nigerian hip-hop star Olamide is planning to celebrate his 20 years in the industry this Christmas season

Details about his December concert have sparked a debate online as many shared their views on the price of the tickets

The show put together by Flytime Fest will be held on December 23 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Nigerian rapper Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has announced the ticket prices for his highly anticipated annual musical event.

The Indigenous artist will mark his 20th year in the industry on December 23, with the Flytime Fest hosting the celebration at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A check on Flytime Fest's website shows that tickets for Olamide's concert are priced at N120k.

While many fans are eager for the event, sports journalist Pooja questioned the tickets' affordability, highlighting the challenges of the country's current economic situation.

On his X account, he wrote:

"Olamide's regular ticket is 120K?? Or is it a glitch on the site? That's unrealistic in this economy tho."

Nigerians react to Olamide's show tickets

Fans and netizens had conflicting reactions to Pooja's statement. Some believed that the economy's situation influenced the price of Olamide's show, while others argued that it was on the high side.

@sopaid0:

"120k is giving divided by four before tinubu enter so no be glitch sire."

@Gorilla23mp:

"120k? So I will pay 120k to go and stand for 5hours."

@bassey_gi:

"You people say Davido is too big to perform for Fidelity Bank. You want them to perform like foreigners in their own country, it’s $75. Don’t complain."

@YUCEEFAHD:

"Like seriously? These Naija musicians overate themselves too much. Even a ressurected Michael Jackson will not make an average Nigerian pay that 120k for a concert to go see Olamide lip-synch a music you ve probably heard 100s of times or can download/stream off the web.. SMH."

theboldview:

"If you can't afford it, stay at home. Why criticize another man's effort? How much boys dey spend for club wey na dj dey play there? Poor minds."

abdulfundz_:

"How do you feel comfortable paying such money to see ur fellow human being watin de video go full internet??"

