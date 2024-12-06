VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, is out here letting netizens know that he is not their regular NGO owner

Martins came forward to announce his NGO, as well as his account details, some months ago, and in days, it garnered millions

However, many were curious to know how VDM manages the funds, to which he has now responded

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, who sparked an online controversy after he began to garner millions in his NGO account, has responded to critics.

Recall that VeryDarkMan made Don Jazzy a hot topic on social media after he disclosed that the music mogul had donated a whopping N100 million into his NGO account.

VDM blasts critics of his NGO, replies them. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Following this gesture, social media users have been pressing VDM to be more transparent about his NGO's dealings.

VDM builds app for NGO

Responding to naysayers, VDM posted an online video addressing the situation. He informed the public that he had just built an app to track the NGO's income and expenditures.

He stated that the app is available to the public, as they are also privy to the account's information. The activist assured them that he had no ulterior motive and that no one in the world had ever been as transparent about their NGOs.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to VDM's update on NGO

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below"

@inahledeseeker:

"Now you have shot all them mouth, nice one bro 🙌."

@verydarkblackman:

"@donjazzy see your contribution, you gave the RATEL and you go see the progress. GOD BLESS YOU."

@amadubuko:

"U are so different. I celebrate you VDM."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Transparency that we need from government officials, na everyday man Dey show us instead."

@youngshallgr0w:

"Any software developer here? Let’s all clap for the Dev behind the backend of this app."

@official_barbiecue:

"At least he no Dey do cho cho cho like davido 😂😂."

@comediandeeone:

"😂 You can’t hide the truth for long. Time will tell."

@bulgari:

"E clear pass OBO charity."

Radiogad queries VDM over NGO

Nigerian media personality Radiogad has drawn people's attention to VeryDarkMan’s NGO.

In a video posted online, Radiogad questioned VDM on why he was no longer sharing the NGO’s account balance with the public.

Radiogad’s questions raised a series of social media users' reactions, with some agreeing with the media personality.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng