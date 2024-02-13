Nigerian actor Yhemo Lee has reacted after being accused of cyberbullying Super Eagles player Alex Iwobi

Sports journalist Pooja claimed that a video Yhemo Lee posted about Iwobi’s lifestyle led to the football player deleting all his social media posts

Yhemo Lee reacted to the accusation on social media, and what he had to say got more netizens talking

Popular Nigerian actor Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, has caused a stir on social media over claims of him being a cyberbully.

It all started with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match when Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast. A number of Nigerians started to trade blames on social media with many of them pointing fingers at Super Eagles’ player, Alex Iwobi.

Yhemo Lee speaks after being accused of cyberbullying Alex Iwobi. Photos: @yhemo_lee, @caf_online, @poojamedia / X.

A Nigerian sports journalist, Pooja, took to his Twitter page to accuse Nollywood actor Yhemo Lee of cyberbullying Iwobi.

According to the sports reporter, Yhemo Lee shared a video on his Instagram page where he showcased Iwobi’s lifestyle and how it did not seem to fit with that of a football player. Not stopping there, Pooja claimed that Iwobi deleted all his Instagram photos because of Yhemo Lee’s post.

He wrote:

“YhemoLee posted this video about Iwobi on his IG's page of over 1M followers & a few hours later, Iwobi deleted all his videos. We think these players are robots & don't see all these? We can do better.”

See his tweet below:

Shortly after Pooja’s post went up, Yhemo Lee started to trend on social media, with netizens bashing him for bullying Iwobi. This led to the Nollywood actor and nightlife guru reacting to the claims on his Instagram page.

According to Yhemo Lee, Pooja twisted the whole narrative to make it seem as though Iwobi deleted all his Instagram posts because of him.

Nothing stopping there, the actor added that people would do anything to bring him down as he rained curses on his detractors.

See a screenshot of his now-deleted post below:

Reactions as Yhemo Lee speaks on cyberbullying claims

Shortly after Yhemo Lee fired back at Pooja on social media, other Nigerians dropped their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

shopcaraccessoriesng:

“Wetin YL Dey talk nor even align with Wetin Pooja Dey talk. Bros just Dey rant about money.”

Itz_suredaddy_official:

“Any small thing una go begin talk about money. Ur ducking wrong to post that video bro… these guys get emotions too .. most of una no fit even jog more than 15 minutes abeg get out.”

kimberlyjohn7078:

“But footballer use critics as energy why our own na sentiments , iwobi no try at all , many incomplete passes no shot on goal haba , na defender dey supply striker.”

Military_connect:

“Some of my fellow Nigerians are clowns. They were part of the " #JusticeForMohbad" movement. Today, you are busy bullying Alex iwobi for representing the country. Say NO to gambbling, so you don't depend on another man's efforts to make a fortune.”

folashewa1:

“You post him Abi you no post him.”

benmayor_:

“But that guy na Azaman true shaaeven though we no try for the bullying wetin maguire,havertz,onana don chop for 3 months if you pour Iwobi for body him go die oh.”

fas_homes:

“The post yhemolee made was someone else’s video/voice over, he only reposted and he clearly stated in his caption that the word “AZAMAN” made him laugh so hard! Why is he being dragged? @scott_iguma was the original initiator of the video flying around that yhemolee reposted.”

daramsproductions.io:

“Omo this AFCON wey 9ja loose dey cause a lot of gbasgbos.”

Nigerians vent their anger on Okocha’s daughter

Angered Nigerians descended on Daniella Okocha, daughter of renowned Super Eagles star Jay Jay Okocha. This was after the Super Eagles lost to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final.

Many Nigerians were upset that the Super Eagles saved their worst performance for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they lost 2-1 to host country Ivory Coast.

However, the team's midfielder, Alexander Chuka Iwobi (nephew to Jay Jay Okocha), has received most of the heat, with several callouts on the internet over his performance in this year's tournament.

