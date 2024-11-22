The most anticipated album of the year in the Nigerian entertainment space is finally here - Wizkid's Morayo

Wizkid teased his fans about the album following his mum's death and has pushed the release date several times

Following it's release, fans were curious about Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate's intro to one of the songs, reeling out various reactions online

Nigerians have reacted massively to the introduction of one of Wizkid's songs on his newly-released project, Morayo.

One of the tracks on the album, Troubled Mind, features an interpolation of Fuji boss K1 De Ultimate.

Many have also recalled that these were the same words the Veteran sang at Wizkid's late mum's burial, where he hailed him as the biggest entertainer in Nigeria.

This served as the highlight of the song and prompted a gazillion reactions from the singer's fans, who hail him as the biggest among his counterparts.

Recall that Kese Dance, the third track off Morayo, was released two years ago and took over the internet. Many have enjoyed it so much, to the extent that movie bosses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham jumped on its challenge.

The track was also, for a moment, pulled off Apple Music but was restored shortly.

Many react to K1's intro

Read some reactions below:

@papmentor:

"Wiz don pass GOAT, na Cow walai he too good 🙌."

@majorsiz:

"Wizkid catered for all his audience on Morayo. He made the album with intentionality and care. There is a song for everyone and vibe for every mood. Perfect body of work!!"

@geraldineakusoba:

"@wizkidayo is a Living Legend. I bless the womb that birth him."

@emi_ika_aka_idan"

"See as today be like Christmas 😂😂."

@_tomi_lola_:

"Omo!! Na bulldozers we go use farm this one!!!! dem go too cry for the numbers!!!"

@tobex_222:

"Tonight kon be like cross over night seh wizkid too Abi 😂."

@bigsam159:

"Wizkid be like blue film everybody Dey watch am but Dey always deny say them no like am.. 😂😂😂."

Kizz Daniel descends on Wizkid’s fan

In a previous report, Kizz Daniel was caught up in an exchange with one of Wizkid's fans who tried to pitch him against the music star.

Vado, who refused to turn a blind eye to the comparison, slammed the Wizkid fan, stating that music was not war but fun.

Kizz Daniel's response was met with mixed reactions as some netizens agreed with him while others disagreed.

