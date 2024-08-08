Nigerian content creator Naijashimadun has stirred mixed conversations online after he recently called out Wizkid

In a trending clip, Naijashimadun slammed Wizkid for delaying the release of his upcoming album Morayo

He noted that before Asake, Burna Boy, and Rema all announced their projects after Wizkid announced Morayo, yet they have all dropped theirs and Wiz's own is not out yet

Outspoken content creator and social media critic Emmanuel Philip, known better as Naijashimadun, has stirred emotions online with a recent clip he dropped on his page calling out Afrobeat star Wizkid.

In the viral clip, Naijashimadun lambasted Wizkid for delaying the release of the hugely anticipated album Morayo.

Outspoken content creator Naijashimadun calls out Wizkid for delaying the release of his upcoming album, Morayo. Photo credit: @naijashimadu/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wizkid announced that the name of his next body of work was Morayo, and it was named after his late mum.

"Wizkid is why ur own always different" - Naijashimadun

The content creator noted that after Wizkid announced that his next project would be named Morayo, other artists announced their works and then dropped them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Naijashimadun noted in his video that Wizkid loves to delay his projects and create unnecessary tension and anxiety.

He told Wizkid to release other projects if Morayo isn't ready yet.

Watch Naijashimadun's video below:

Comments trail Naijashimadun's video

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Morayo Naijasimadun."

@___baller______:

"Baba egbe Dey always call that Ibrahim like say e Dey wizkid naming ceremony."

@diccey_:

"Morayo is coming baba egbe just chill. Wizkid is different among all."

@worldfamous__official:

"The album no sweet na why he no drop am."

@wizkidgirlfriend:

"Patient dogs eat the fattest bones."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Olooto ni Ibrahim 🥰 egun Nla lon ke’yin igbale."

@saint.perry_231__:

"Person wey dea fear to release that rubbish he sing."

@lammie_artt:

"Baba egbe, we are waiting for your own album too."

@muhyienergyltd:

"Morayo is coming to shake the world 🌎 bro."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Source: Legit.ng