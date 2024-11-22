A fan of Wizkid hailed the singer's musical prowess and noted that he did excellently with his latest album Morayo

He shared the track on his phone and showed how Wizkid 'cooked' with all the songs, and he did an experiment with his phone

The fan placed his phone in a pot, added water and some seasoning to it, and allowed the water-resistant phone to 'cook'

Vickz, a fan of singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, could not contain his joy as he listened to the songs on his latest album Morayo.

A fan of Wizkid cooks his Morayo album inside a pot. Image credit: @vickz101_, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He noted that the Grammy award-winning artiste 'cooked' and he depicted it in a video. The loyal fan displayed the track list of Morayo before he kept his phone inside a pot and poured water into it

Vickz also added some seasonings inside the pot as Wizkid's song Kese played in the background video. Wizkid's fans have continued to speak about Morayo album, which was named after the singer's late mum who passed away in 2023.

They also use the opportunity to tackle the singer's rival Davido and shared how they suspect that the Unavailable hitmaker must have listened to Morayo.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions as Wizkid's fan 'cooks' his phone

Check out some of the reactions as Wizkid's fan Vickz cooks his phone below:

@only1khoded:

"Egbon we need that video to post on WhatsApp abeg."

@danielmarggie:

"Marry me please."

@oyinbo___:

"MORAYO ON FIRE."

@princej0seph:

"Ado Ntoro."

@ay_gold23:

"You fit send me the video."

@komplexcatalog:

"No worry I Dey come, in fact discount don Dey for you."

@official__oncode:

"Abeg no Finish ham I dey come."

Wizkid shares track list of Morayo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid has shared the track list for his most anticipated album.

Morayo dropped on Friday, November 22, and Billboard had earlier shared the release date for the song, which happens to fall on Wizkid's ark rival's birthday period.

Fans of the singer couldn't keep calm, and they reacted massively in the comments section about the album.

Source: Legit.ng