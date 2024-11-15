Kese, the newly released song by Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid has recorded a new feat

The song was released on Thursday, November 14, 2024, and it has enjoyed a lot of streams from fans of the music star

Wizkid FC took to the comment section of the post to react to the good news, and they hailed their favourite

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has recorded as new feat on Apple Music Nigeria chart.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had hinted that he was going to release a dance song, which eventually dropped on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

According to Apple Music Nigeria chart, Kese, the newly released song by the Ojuelegba crooner, was number one top on the chart.

Wizkid's Kese beats Davido's Awuke, others

In the post, Kese was ahead of Davido's 'Awuke', Wizkid's 'Piece of my Heart' which was released a few weeks ago.

Fans of the music star were happy about the development, as they taunted Davido and rejoiced about Wizkid's milestone.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Wizkid's position on Apple Chart

Netizens reacted to the post about the new feat recorded by Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@kingpromise02:

"Them go think say na editing oooo. Big wiz grace is massive."

@spec_pee:

"God just bless wizkid with FCs to be very honest, Na God run am for baba bolu cus which kind grace be this."

@trustchibaby:

"Omg FC's no day sleep ajee."

@sherryfah_20_20:

"The funniest part is that he didn’t even posted the song when he released it. Omo this man is on a different level. No one can come close to him in Africa."

@en_joyme_nt:

"Thank God I'm Wizkid FC."

@wizkidtribe:

"Nobody ever do it better than this BIG WIZ!."

@igwe_micky:

"This one no be, I must tell my mummy for you mama way do kpai."

@big_wave1:

"Davido and e crew go don dance tire."

@mhiztarwilli:

"Y’all asked for bangers and he dropped two! Unah papa."

@stephaiie_01:

"Na who buy last get the lastest that’s why am on patience. I no dey joke with my paycheck if dem dey sleep make dem wake them So we go vibe, we go vibe."

@dynbukky:

"Wizkid never wake up post link song don dey number one for chart. Biggest Bird FR."

Wizkid's Piece of My Heart breaks record

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had made history amid his feud with his colleague Davido after he released a single from his soon-to-be-released album.

The singer released Piece of My Heart, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, on October 18, 2024.

The song reportedly had all of 1.016 million streams on its first day on Spotify NG, beating Asake, Rema, and Burna Boy.

