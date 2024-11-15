Skit Maker Folagbade Banks Splashes Millions on Mercedes-Benz, Flaunts Pics: “Congrats Mummy”
- Skit maker Folagbade Banks has announced the new feat he recently recorded and also shared pictures for his fans to see
- In the post, he switched to his alter ego known as Mama Adeola to appreciate God in Yoruba language
- Friends and celebrities took to the comment section and have been congratulating him after he announced the good news
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigeria skit maker, Folagbade Banks, has joined the league of celebrities, changing their old whips to a brand new one.
In a post on his social media page, he announced that he has bought a new car.
The content creator, who graduated from the university years ago, posed in front of his new Mercedes-Benz. In the caption of his post, he stated that it was a new whip alert.
Fans congratulate Folagbade Banks
In one of the pictures, he was dressed like Mama Deola as he left the door of his new car wide opened.
Daddy Freeze shares chat of Solomon Buchi begging for cash to buy Apple MacBook: "He don buy market"
Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the content creator on his new whip.
Recall that other celebrities including Davido also bought new cars worth millions of naira this year.
See the post here:
Reactions trails Folagbade's new car post
Netizens reacted to the post shared by the content creator about his new car. Here are some of the comments below:
@iamadunniade:
"What a great way to end the year!!!! Congratulations!!"
@babyluvgram:
"Congratulations mama Deola."
@shankcomics:
"Congratulations Werey."
@hrm_queentobi:
"Congratulations Mama Deola esooke!."
@realmercyaigbe:
"O proud jare!. So because you have joined Benz gang that is why you don’t return calls. Check your WhatsApp jare ! Btw Congratulations my darling more Grace."
@olayodejuliana:
"Ayeraye Ijinle ife seun, abeg come pick me make we go wash am."
@diaryofakitchenlover:
"Oluwaseun."
@blessingjessicaobasi:
"Congratulation oremi,well deserved."
Burna Boy's car arrive in Nigeria
Legit.ng had reported that the Grammy Award winner had taken delivery of his Roll Royce Cullinan and shown it off to his fan in a lovely video.
In the clip, the singer was sitting in the boot of the expensive ride while someone was displaying the interior.
The singer wrote “Welcome Odogwu” as they also showed off the remaining cars the singer has in his garage.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng