Skit maker Folagbade Banks has announced the new feat he recently recorded and also shared pictures for his fans to see

In the post, he switched to his alter ego known as Mama Adeola to appreciate God in Yoruba language

Friends and celebrities took to the comment section and have been congratulating him after he announced the good news

Nigeria skit maker, Folagbade Banks, has joined the league of celebrities, changing their old whips to a brand new one.

In a post on his social media page, he announced that he has bought a new car.

Folabade Banks shares good news with fans. Photo credit@folagbade_banks

Source: Instagram

The content creator, who graduated from the university years ago, posed in front of his new Mercedes-Benz. In the caption of his post, he stated that it was a new whip alert.

Fans congratulate Folagbade Banks

In one of the pictures, he was dressed like Mama Deola as he left the door of his new car wide opened.

Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the content creator on his new whip.

Recall that other celebrities including Davido also bought new cars worth millions of naira this year.

See the post here:

Reactions trails Folagbade's new car post

Netizens reacted to the post shared by the content creator about his new car. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamadunniade:

"What a great way to end the year!!!! Congratulations!!"

@babyluvgram:

"Congratulations mama Deola."

@shankcomics:

"Congratulations Werey."

@hrm_queentobi:

"Congratulations Mama Deola esooke!."

@realmercyaigbe:

"O proud jare!. So because you have joined Benz gang that is why you don’t return calls. Check your WhatsApp jare ! Btw Congratulations my darling more Grace."

@olayodejuliana:

"Ayeraye Ijinle ife seun, abeg come pick me make we go wash am."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Oluwaseun."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"Congratulation oremi,well deserved."

Burna Boy's car arrive in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Grammy Award winner had taken delivery of his Roll Royce Cullinan and shown it off to his fan in a lovely video.

In the clip, the singer was sitting in the boot of the expensive ride while someone was displaying the interior.

The singer wrote “Welcome Odogwu” as they also showed off the remaining cars the singer has in his garage.

Source: Legit.ng