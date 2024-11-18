Wizkid's recently released song Kese Dance is trending on social media over reports about the new single

This comes hours after Wizkid's Kese Dance was nowhere to be found on the streaming platform Apple Music Nigerian chart

The reports have left many, including Davido's ally and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, confused as to what happened

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid is trending on X, formerly Twitter, as mixed reactions erupted over recent developments regarding his newly released song, Kese Dance.

According to reports online, Kese Dance, a track off Wizkid’s soon-to-be-released Morayo album, has disappeared from the streaming platform's Apple Music chart.

Recall that the song, released on Friday, November 15, set a record as one of the fastest tracks to hit number one on the Apple Music Nigeria chart, achieving the feat eight hours after its release.

“Dance” makes Nigeria the 15th country in the world to see a song receive over 1.5 million streams on its daily chart in a single day.

Tunde Ednut, others react as Kese disappears

Tunde Ednut in a reaction on his page, wrote:

"What happened? The song is still on Apple Music, but it’s not on charts, so what happened? What could be the reason?"

See other reactions below:

declasiqstudio_:

"Fact is the song no get replay value."

nwosuthegoat:

"It's obviously a glitch. We are still no 1 everywhere."

IamDanivivah:

"Effect of Stream farming. Wizkid is a fraud."

king_fahard:

"Once you listen to it the first time you won’t listen to it again till another week or two it’s normal."

JummyVilla:

"Omo na true oh wetin happen gan gan."

Iambenkiss:

"OBO don pay Apple Music."

Echo_novas:

"Song wey no get meaning the werey too get pride."

4T4szn:

"Wizkid own na glitch other ppl own na farming…Okay nau."

Wizkid's Piece of My Heart breaks record

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid made history amid his feud with Davido after he released a single from his soon-to-be-released album.

The singer released Piece of My Heart, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, on October 18, 2024.

The song reportedly had all of 1.016 million streams on its first day on Spotify NG, beating Asake, Rema, and Burna Boy.

