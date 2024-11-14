Music star Wizkid has dropped an exciting announcement barely hours after dropping a snippet from his Morayo album

The Nigerian Star Boy also shared an update about his new song, Dance, and when it would be released

WIzkid's post has stirred excitement from many of his fans as it comes weeks after he released Piece of My Heart

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has shared an exciting update about his new song, Dance, which seems to be a track off his soon-to-be-released album Morayo.

Wizkid in a post on social media on Thursday, November 14, Wizkid hinted that Dance would be out by midnight.

Wizkid shares exciteing update about new song Dance. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He wrote on his X page:

"Dance! See you midnight baby!"

See Wizkid's tweet below:

Below is also a video of the crowd singing Wizkid’s unreleased song “Dance” word for word:

This is coming hours after Wizkid seemingly bragged about his influence in the music industry by referring to himself as the Greatest of All Time.

Wizkid's Dance comes weeks after the release of Piece Of My Heart featuring Brent Faiyaz. The song has continued to top charts.

Fans react to Wizkid's update

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, reactions

YKoluwaseun9:

"Thanks for saving Afrobeats, Davido wan use miď finish us."

BlessingGives:

"Wizkid make i dance to the gbeduuuu I’m there jor!"

wizkidfc_:

"No pour spit for my face ha!"

tweetsbygoody:

"Awuke sweet pass this jam sha."

djchickenareika:

"Message me Machala make we run the dance."

TheSilvapr:

"Best song of the year about to drop."

osere_xi:

"You fit dey wait to mock DANCE, make you drop before e drop."

__Somto_:

"We shall be rooting for you, e better sweet or else."

What Kizz Daniel said about Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that Kizz Daniel responded to a fan, Zeeflames, who asked him to diss Wizkid.

The Buga hitmaker said he knew that fans of Davido, popularly known as 30BG, would like it. However, he was not going to do so.

He added that Davido and Wizkid paved the way for him in the industry. Hence, it would be unwise to diss any of them. The 30-year-old also spoke about the need to respect those before him in the industry.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

