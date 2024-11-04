US-based social media commentator Radiogad has come heavily for music star Davido over his new song Awuke

Recall that Davido released his first single of 2024, 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley, sometime last week

Reacting to the now viral song, Radiogad expressed his reservations, triggering online reactions from the 30BG camp

Social media users were shocked to see Radiogad, a Nigerian social media commentator named Destiny Ezeyim, shade singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, in a new video.

Recall that the Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido sparked excitement among his fans after he released his first single of the year, 'Awuke,' which featured American singer and songwriter YG Marley.

The critically acclaimed song raked in millions of streams just 24 hours after its release, triggering even more excitement among music lovers.

However, social media critic Radiogad went online to express his displeasure. According to him, he had high hopes for the song, but Davido flopped, which disappointed him. He also advised the singer to stick to using songwriters.

Radiogad also told Davido that it was time for him to retire, step down, and give way to the younger generation.

Watch the clip here:

Fans react to Radiogad's video

Read some comments below:

@thedaisystouch:

"As you wish someone’s downfall you too will go down."

@g3pboy2023:

"Guy I be fc but this one wey you dey do we no send you o 😂."

@oilgas_25

"Bro please you’re bigger than this. This is someone hard work you’re criticizing it doesn’t make any sense at all. Davido is a legend you need give him his credit is not easy to sing ooo."

@important_figure_:

"True talk, That song doesn’t have substance."

@lechy_cyrus_black:

"Wizkid don bribe this one."

Davido drops new song Awuke in Ghana

Meanwhile, Davido gave his Ghana fans a sneak peek of what his much-anticipated song, Awuke, looked like as he stormed the country.

In a video, the singer was seen alighting from a jet in Ghana and going to a club where the song was played.

Fans of the music star were happy to finally have a feel of Awuke as they reacted in the comment section.

