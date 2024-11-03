Don Jazzy Reacts After Tunde Ednut Reveals Davido’s Wristwatch Cost N883m: “Leave Riches for OBO”
- Tunde Ednut has revealed the price of one of Davido's wristwatches, which he rocked to an event
- In the video sighted on social media, the singer was in the company of some people who asked him how much the fashion accessory cost
- When Don Jazzy saw the recording and the amount Ednut called the wristwatch, he reacted to the post
Singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut, has disclosed the amount of millions Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido splashed on a wristwatch that he wore to an event.
In the post, Ednut shared a video of the Grammy Award nominee at a place with some men who were checking out the wristwatch.
They asked how much it cost, and the singer just smiled. Ednut posted that it was N883million.
Don Jazzy reacts to Ednut's post
Ruger laments as his release date clashes with that of Wizkid, Star Boy reacts: "Better change am o"
Taking to the comment section of Tunde Ednut's post about the amount splashed on the watch, the music entrepreneur, who marked his late mother's remembrance weeks ago, shared a two hands emoji in the air.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The hand emoji shared by Don Jazzy was a way of praising and celebrating Davido as a man with deep pockets.
Here is the post:
Reactions trail Ednut's post about Davido
Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made about Davido's wristwatch. Here are some of the comments below:
@real_old_taker:
"All Davido fans gather here and drop a love for Daddy of 30BG."
@womenin4counselling:
"If you can afford good life, enjoy it while you're still live we all have a short stay here. And don't forget to come for therapy too, your mental wellbeing is important."
@chinenye_emmaculate:
“OBO or nothing."
@osho.steam_30bg:
"The richest ."
@hkthestallion:
"Them no fit broke shame Davido, next thing them say him no sabi sing, but over 15 years man is dropping jewels. Oh baby whine am joor."
@jasperluxuryhomes:
"Lol all this designers Davido doesn't pay attention dime lol ."
@jasperigbo:
"Nah why Wizkid they vex he never buy new thing since."
@mayor_monee:
"Biggest, richest and sharpest in the game 001."
@hkthestallion:
"Them no fit broke shame Davido, next thing them say him no sabi sing, but over 15 years man is dropping jewels."
@mr_alamba1:
"Davido na their father."
Geh Geh speaks about Davido
Legit.ng had reported that the social media financial expert, had said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.
In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.
His utterance was greeted with criticism by the fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng