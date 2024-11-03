Tunde Ednut has revealed the price of one of Davido's wristwatches, which he rocked to an event

In the video sighted on social media, the singer was in the company of some people who asked him how much the fashion accessory cost

When Don Jazzy saw the recording and the amount Ednut called the wristwatch, he reacted to the post

Singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut, has disclosed the amount of millions Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido splashed on a wristwatch that he wore to an event.

In the post, Ednut shared a video of the Grammy Award nominee at a place with some men who were checking out the wristwatch.

Don Jazzy praises Davido over Tunde Ednut's post. Photo credit@mazitundeednut@davido

They asked how much it cost, and the singer just smiled. Ednut posted that it was N883million.

Don Jazzy reacts to Ednut's post

Taking to the comment section of Tunde Ednut's post about the amount splashed on the watch, the music entrepreneur, who marked his late mother's remembrance weeks ago, shared a two hands emoji in the air.

The hand emoji shared by Don Jazzy was a way of praising and celebrating Davido as a man with deep pockets.

Reactions trail Ednut's post about Davido

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made about Davido's wristwatch. Here are some of the comments below:

@real_old_taker:

"All Davido fans gather here and drop a love for Daddy of 30BG."

@womenin4counselling:

"If you can afford good life, enjoy it while you're still live we all have a short stay here. And don't forget to come for therapy too, your mental wellbeing is important."

@chinenye_emmaculate:

“OBO or nothing."

@osho.steam_30bg:

"The richest ."

@hkthestallion:

"Them no fit broke shame Davido, next thing them say him no sabi sing, but over 15 years man is dropping jewels. Oh baby whine am joor."

@jasperluxuryhomes:

"Lol all this designers Davido doesn't pay attention dime lol ."

@jasperigbo:

"Nah why Wizkid they vex he never buy new thing since."

@mayor_monee:

"Biggest, richest and sharpest in the game 001."

@mr_alamba1:

"Davido na their father."

Geh Geh speaks about Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the social media financial expert, had said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by the fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.

