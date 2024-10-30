Awuke has not even officially been released yet, but it has already begun to disturb the social media space

Davido wasted no time in the release of the official dance challenge to his yes-to-be-released singer, Awuke

The singer was seen with some youngins dancing in an unknown stadium while asking fans to anticipate his new sound

Davido "Davido" Adeleke knows how to keep his fans entertained as they anticipate the official release of his new song.

The music sensation had asked fans to share his anticipated TikTok Live with popular streamer Peller, which will also double as the official release party of his song with YG Marley, Awuke. The flier also stated that the Live event would happen on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Davido entertains fans with the Awuke dance. Credit: @davido

In a new video released by the singer's official social media page, he is seen with some young guys dancing the official Awuke dance, which is about to become a viral challenge like that of his 2015 hit song, Dodo.

Awuke will be recorded as Davido's first single of the year. Recall that the singer shared the official snippet of the track on the first of October, which markets the star of his online squabble with Wizkid.

Watch video here:

Fans react to Awuke dance

Read some reactions below:

@ahmbigdog1_:

"Since I left fc to join 30BG my life still hasn’t changed."

@officialyemielesho:

"Make I go dust my JBL abeg."

@malikspencer_comic:

"🔥Sound but I never chop😢 the thing no dey sound well now."

@gifted_kollection:

"Song of the year period💯💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🥰🥰💜💜🐐🐐🐐."

@themanlikeicey:

"Your body na chairman I loyal gannnn."

@zamfara_blog:

"The one and only 001, My Godfather himself 🔥🔥."

@mrsuccex:

"Agba stepper."

@dotty_worldwide_entertainment:

"I don learn the moves."

Peller finally links up with Davido

Meanwhile, Peller had finally linked up with Davido, he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together.

The singer had a video call with Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together.

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes.

