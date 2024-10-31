Davido's 30BG fans are anticipating the release of his new single, Awuke, featuring American singer YG Marley

The DMW label owner had stated that the song would be out on streaming platforms on Thursday, October 31

On Thursday morning, fans took to social media to ask about the song as Davido dropped a new update

Music star David Adeleke Davido's new single, Awuke, featuring US singer YG Marley, is trending on social media, especially on X, formerly Twitter, as fans anticipate its release.

Davido revealed the new song will be available on a streaming platform from Thursday, October 31.

Legit.ng reported that the DMW label boss dropped a dance moves for the new song.

However, as fans anticipate the release, it turned out Davido had dropped another update about the song.

In a video caption of him, Peller, and some people dancing to the new song, Davido disclosed that it would be out by 6:30 p.m.

He wrote,

"Be happy squad, Awuke is coming, are you read? Out tomorrow at 630pm GMT !"

Reactions about Davido's Awuke

Some netizens claimed the Unavilable crooner was learning from Wizkid, who is known for delaying the release of his songs. Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

Judithoflagos:

"How far bro @davido i am refreshing o, e never drop o."

evil_cubby:

"Mk una tap tap tap first …..him dey follow TikToker dey dance."

stardomgys:

"FEAR FEAR… the fear of WIZKID and WIZKIDFC is the beginning of wisdom .. baba don shift hin wack song to 6Pm …. Only if you know WIZKIDFC will be streaming “ PIECE OF MY HEART “ like it’s brand new when you drop your AWUKE flop…. You see that attention wey you Dey seek for you no go see ham OBO."

khideer_xiii:

"Weray see say wizkid Fc Wan Hold Streaming party he fold."

wizzdommmm:

"Copy copy 30bingos."

ennywealth13:

"Baba self wan copy big wiz pattern."

bhad_axx_:

"Tell your dadddy to drop."

eddywalta1:

"Copy copy Akaria."

Davido reportedly gets Lion gifts on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's TikTok session with Peller allegedly received over 300 lions as gifts.

Each Lion is said to cost about $400 on TikTok platform.

"Peller don cash out," a netizen said.

