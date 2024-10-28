Regina Daniels has opened up about her relationship and how she met her husband of many years

During an Instagram live session, she also shared the role her mother played in getting her married and how their family reacted to her marriage plan

She added that many thought she had no choice before she got married to Ned Nwoko, and she dished out advice to her fans

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has opened up about her marriage and shared how she met her husband, Ned Nwoko.

During an Instagram, the movie star, who loves dancing, said that she met him when she went to with her boyfriend.

Regina Daniels gushes over her marriage. Photo credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mother of two who loves whining waist with sister also added that her mother was against her marriage to Ned. She promised to share her story with her fans another day.

Regina Daniels calls husband cute

In the video, she called her politician husband who won election last year cute.

According to her, when she chose her husband, many of her fans thought that she had no choice or lovers to settle down with.

Regina Daniels added that he had twenty boyfriends then as she recounted what each one of them does for her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Daniels' post. Here are some of the comments below:

@elegant_adesuwa:

"I like u Regina but u say cute I beg na lie ooooo,epa get money and he treat u nice ,just rest I beg."

@cuddles0704:

"Why do we need to hear this eh fine girl? Don't set Papa Ned up for dragging...cute man."

@big_shally__:

"Go warm eba."

@lolli.popz20:

"Regina nobody really send your poverty alleviation moves. You played a good one, now keep it pushing."

@i_am__busola:

"Moral lesson: Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from meeting you husband."

@didi_essien:

"20 boyfriends ke your husband said you were married as a virgin, hmmm, who are you?"

@papidrahgon:

"Laya laya pants on faya."

@pumpkinbee001:

"Her cute man, not yours."

@new_howling:

"I don’t even get, are you people so bored that you just go on live to start sharing gist with people you don’t know. People who don’t even care."

Regina Daniels gives to street women

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had given out to women in a viral video sighted on social media a few days after she was dragged.

The movie star had criticised protesters during the nationwide hunger protest, and she was slammed by some Nigerians.

In the video, some women were thanking her for reaching out to them and giving them money as someone prayed for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng