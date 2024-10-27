Bella Okagbau has come under fire for swiftly sending a response to a troll and involving their father

The reality TV star shared pictures from the Moët and Chandon World Champayne day 2024 event and posted them on twitter

The troll found a way to strike Bella's nerve by insulting her and got served mercilessly; however, Bella's response did not go well with the majority

Reality TV star Bella Okagbue, notable for her controversial time in the house due to her relationship with her love interest Sheggz, has made headlines.

The former Brother Naija housemate took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to post beautiful photos of herself from the Moët and Chandon World Champayne Day 2024, and while many gushed over her beauty, the minority threw shades at her.

Bella's response to troll trends online. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

A particular user, identified as @youfoundglo, tweeted "Empty head" at Bella, catching her attention. She swiftly replied, "Like your father's account balance."

Bella's response, however, did not please many, who rebuked her for breaking-shaming the troll's innocent father. Bella's response sparked an online debate and has now gone viral

See exchange here:

Fans scold Bella

Read some reactions below:

@Timmy_1111:

"How much Dey ur own account?"

@thereal2stainz_:

"Once them blow small na to dey call people father."

@aprokonurse_:

"If someone insults you, try not to involve their parents or family members, it’s really not necessary, talk to them directly and don’t involve their family members."

@Emmydoofficial_:

"Some of this people think because someone is not popular he or she doesn't have money? How does she know the father account balance is empty?? Funny!"

@Trends4Naija:

"Bella needs this attention. She has been hiding under Shegz for popularity."

@Amy_beke:

"People from unhappy homes."

@remagirlfriend:

"At least she admitted to her empty head like the guys father's empty account. Empty for Empty 🤣."

"Nigerians don't care" - Bella

Meanwhile, reality show star, Bella Okagbue said that 99% of Nigerians are not interested in knowing what a person does for a living.

She added that they are just after how to milk such people try by hyping them and doing everything possible.

She advised her fans to work hard because of their children so they can give them the best in life.

