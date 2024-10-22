Odumodublvck has shared his opinion about a video of a man who asked his wife to leave the front seat

In the recording, the man, his wife, and his mother were going out when the man asked his wife to leave the front seat for his mother

The mother of the man told his wife that she has the front seat for the rest of her life, so she would sit there for the outing

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has reacted to a video of man, who sent his wife to the back seat because his mother wanted the front seat.

The music star, who called out Jawon had shared a video of a family, who were going out. In the clip, the man his wife and his mother were to leave in the same car.

Odumodublvck shares opinion with fans. Photo credit @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The man asked his wife to move to the back seat when his mother said she was going to sit there.

Reacting to the clip, the rapper, who blasted his colleagues months ago, called the man mumu and his mother “a devoted idiot”. He added that they didn't born his own mother well to behave in such a way.

Woman leaves her husband car

Odumodublvck added that his babe and mother will all sit at the back. He questioned the upbringing of the man.

Also in the video, the woman had to leave her husband's car and take her own car after having a clash with her mother-in-law.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Odumodublvck's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@aladja_girl:

"I’m a mother to a teenager and I’m definitely not raising my son like that.your wife comes first period!!"

@wonderchildforkids:

"Gen 2:24 Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. the way the mum spoke to the wife was very rude hence her reaction! Mothers should learn their place in their children’s lives."

@deconteedean:

"Me who my mother in-law can always tell me to ride the front seat anytime we go out together. So this just funny to me."

@itz_sektor:

"I go Kuku sit down for back make peace reign since wifey sabi drive."

@debozarakikenpachirich:

"Your wife should sit in front...it's common sense."

@iam_biba__:

"The mother is wrong for not raising her son well , if the mother has a husband and family and they treated her this way would she like it, yet she's doing it to another persons daughter. She's also wrong for not raising a proper son that should understand his mama comes first for his father and his wife should be first to him."

@adaanambra:

"Akuko ndi ara my brother’s wife comes before his our mum my mum has lived her life ooo TOH is left for my brother to marry a good woman that will take our mum as hers tooooo Shikina."

@tayme_san:

"Her Money Her Power for dis life, woman get ur own money."

@liverichdope:

"My wife close to me and my sweet mama back in the car smiling for us as we hit the road with my blunt in my mouth and my hands around my wife bodies."

@maybelleluv:

“Well for me, it's your wife, so she is to sit by your side, your mama get him own husband but anyway if you apply understanding you give way for the mama after all it's just for the main time she will soon go back home."

@shesbey_:

"As if the lady doesn’t have a mum too na only men de get mama."

Source: Legit.ng