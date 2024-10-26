A young man recently proved his love and commitment to his girlfriend by honouring her request

A young man recently underwent a physical transformation to please his girlfriend who didn't like his hairstyle.

The gentleman in question had been sporting dreadlocks, but his partner's dislike for the hairstyle prompted him to take drastic action.

Man gets new hairstyle in video Photo credit: @thehairscientists/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man cuts dreadlocks to please lover

A video of the transformation, shared on TikTok by barber @thehairscientists, showed the moment the man bid farewell to his iconic locks.

The clip revealed a stunning before-and-after contrast, as the dreadlocks gave way to a sleek, low-cut hairstyle.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the barber posed the question, "Would you change your look for the one you love?" and opinions were divided.

While some praised the man's willingness to prioritise his partner's feelings, others argued that compromising one's personal style was too great a sacrifice.

The majority, however, applauded the gesture, deeming it a confirmation to the power of love and relationships.

"His girlfriend said she doesn't like his dreads so she asked him to cut them off. Will you do this for love?" the video's caption read

Reactions trail man's action

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Sally said:

"Even if he changed for a woman, does he not look better now? He should thank her. He looks more handsome than before."

@Amaru said:

"If she’s not my wife she doesn’t get to decide my look unless she pays for it."

@ODO NICHOLAS said:

"Bro to bro when you start smiling to her texts block her. Your breaking rule 5."

@LOLO said:

"My ex boyfriend started going to church, received first holy communion, did confirmation, started going to morning mass with me. And other church activities, join legion of mary."

@Nia said:

"Personally, I would never ask this You met him w/ his locs. If he wanted to cut them, that’s his choice. Girlfriend isn’t a wife."

@bigpaul commented:

"She said she doesn’t like dread is that the reason you made him so good looking."

@Strong_and_Confident said:

"The cut enhanced your look bruh. That's what she wanted."

@Ruth Fernandez added:

"Yes because dreads are considered unkept and messy hair. Look at the difference wow. He looks so clean and classy."

Watch the video below:

Girl cuts long hair to please boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian girl who came to a barber's shop to have a hair cut caused a serious uproar online.

According to the girl, she took the bold decision just to end her boyfriend's constant complaint about men chasing her because of her long hair.

Source: Legit.ng