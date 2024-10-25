Nigerian clergy, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has knocked men who said they couldn't love their wives more than their mum

In a video on his Instagram page, he also advised women to marry a man and not a mummy's boy

Many people took to the comment section to share their experiences and opinions on the clergy's message

A Nigerian clergy, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has spoken against men who loved their mothers more than their wives.

He told them that their priority changed the moment they became husbands.

In a video on his Instagram page, he stated that men should be able to advocate for their wives.

He said:

“From the moment you say ‘yes I do’ your priority should change. It is dysfunctional to say ‘I cannot love my wife more than my mom’ Why did you marry her? Your mom has her own husband, how can she win in two places?”

He also advised women to marry a man and not a mummy's boy.

His words:

“Let me beg you, ladies marry a man and not a mummy’s boy. Any man who can’t stand his ground to defend his territory is not a man.”

He also admonished women on how to be good wives.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Femi Lazarus advises men about marriage

@the.stells said:

"Yes, so your mommy should better go sit at the backseats. Wifey stays as passenger princess, thank you."

@nefertiti_herselff said:

"I need to worship in this church .una dey enjoy o …..wisdom left and right."

@pcsan_film said:

"I love my mum more than my wife."

Man marries lady he met in club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got married to a lady whom he met in a club two years ago.

He shared beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story.

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and talked about visiting the club to find their spouse.

