Singer Odumodublvck has said that all his colleagues saying they paved way for others should go and rest

According to him, none of them made way for him to become great in the music industry, they might have been good to him

He mentioned Jesus Christ as the only person, who made the way and added that he will not allow his colleagues to take God's glory

Nigerian singer Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodublvck has set the record straight about the greatest influence over his music career.

The singer, who recently reconciled with Davido said that his colleagues should stop saying they paved the way for others to raise in the industry.

According to him, only Jesus Christ can take that glory in his life. He insisted that none of them will take the glory of God over his life and career.

Odumodublvck speaks about music. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@iambangalee/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck mentions D'banj and 2Baba

Citing examples of great artiste in the music industry, the philanthropist noted that despite D'banj and 2Baba's greatness, the two of them cannot say they made him who he is today.

He also noted that Skepta gave him the neck chain he was wearing, yet the singer cannot come out to boast about what he had done for him. He explained that he was thee one to tell the whole world about it.

Recall that Odumodublvck once gave Olamide his flowers. He said the singer gave him millions of naira and put him on his first flight.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the video. Here are some of them below:

@nonzzzoh_"

"Facts."

@wrldlife77:

"Have you seen Jesus Christ before physically to know he helped you out , una go just Dey talk Cho Cho. Give Zlatan e flowers and move on to next talk abeg !!"

@jacob996_:

"This guy cap they cover him sense..make them comot am."

@jacob996_:

"@henreeanomusic this same guy said Olamide put him on a private jet.and have him some dollars..the guy is lying and that is not a fact..how will you say nobody paved way?how will you say God paved way for you to sing a song that is not glorifying is name."

@sbuvbee:

"How will you say God paved way for song that discriminate women..if she no hmmm nobody go hmmm..na God inspire that one ba make Ena talk truth.... Zlatan gave him his first hit."

@whiteey:

"No man should take God's glory yes, but you need to acknowlged others too."

@Tegs:

"No be you dey priae Olamide the other time. He pave waqy for you then."

Odumodublvck defends Osimhen

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer, Odumodublvck had reacted to the exchange between Victor Osimhen and the Super Eagles' coach.

Osimhen had reacted angrily in a video to what Finidi George said about his absence from playing for the Super Eagles.

Reacting to the clips from the two sides, the singer defended Osimhen, he shared reasons he will be needed in the future.

Source: Legit.ng