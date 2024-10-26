A lady was surprised that her sister's boyfriend sent her message to properly introduce himself to her

After the lady got the message, she quickly went to TikTok to share it with her followers many of whom were amazed

In the message, the boy clearly said his name and mentioned that he was the boyfriend to the lady's sister

A Nigerian lady is trending online after sharing the story of how her sister's boyfriend sent her a message.

According to the lady, she was on her own, and a message entered her phone, and upon checking, she was surprised to see who it was that sent the message.

The lady posted the message online. Photo credit: TikTok/Gloria Nwachukwu and Getty Images/Tim Robberts

In a video, Gloria Nwachukwu said she decided to share the message she got from the young man with the general public.

When she opened the message, Gloria saw that the young boy was introducing himself.

He noted he was Gloria's sister's boyfriend. The video is making people laugh on TikTok.

See the video below:

Reactions to Gloria's video

@ako man said:

"Na my boy him be. That Emmy dollar collect 2 dolls come run comot for office dey find am now."

@perpetual said:

"But you for hide the boy face and name na."

@Son of Grace said:

"Na my Junior brother, Abeg I Dey caution am for house about respect, No vex."

@bambistores said:

"Same way one texted on my birthday. Me; who’s this? Her: I am your brother’s wife. He’s just 17."

@dfw_mira20 said:

"First of all who be him dear?"

@Julie savage14 said:

"Na so my brother babe Dey mesage me dat time o. Na so I Dey give them advice. She say she love my brother I come advice her say is not good for a girl to love a man more ..last last dem break up. The girl don born for another small boy ..my bro is just 18 now."

