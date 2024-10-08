Popular social media user Daniel Regha steeped in on the viral case between Burna Boy and his colleague Speed Darlington

Recall that Speed Darlington made serious allegations against the Grammy Award winner, leading to his decision

The online critic gave a critical view on Burna's and Speed's actions as he drew some conclusions that striped the internet

Popular social media user Daniel Regha has given his 2 cents on the ongoing drama between Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) and his colleague Speed Darlington (Darlington Okoye).

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington made a viral video questioning Burna Boy on his relationship with embattled American star Sean Diddy Combs.

Daniel Regha addressed Burna Boy and Speed Darlington's drama.

Source: Instagram

This came after reports claimed that 1000 baby oils were found in the rap mogul's house amid sex trafficking allegations and more.

In his clip, Speedy asked Burna how many bottles of baby oil Diddy used on him and attributed his Grammy win to that. Not stopping there, he went on to hurl shades at the City Boy's crooner's mother.

Daniel Regha, in a post on Elon Musk X, pointed out that such allegations can be seen as defamation, which is indeed a legal issue, and that while it's crucial to protect individuals from unlawful actions, it's also valid for them to seek legal recourse for false accusations.

He emphasised the tendency for netizens to frame Burna's action as "oppressors vs. oppressed" rather than recognising that blame might be shared by several parties.

The online critic stressed the complexity of social dynamics and the importance of addressing all sides of an issue rather than defaulting to a one-sided view.

He wrote:

"Speed Darlington has been coming for Burna unprovoked, & even went as far as alleging that Burna has been oiled-up by Diddy. After such accusation the internet ran wild, people were trying to cancel Burna & undermine all his accomplishments based on a conspiracy theory.

"That right there is defamation of one's character, which is a crime. While it's wrong to abuse power by whisking someone away unlawfully, there's nothing wrong if legal actions are also taken. Two truths can coexist, but as usual, y'all like to make everything about Oppressors vs the Oppressed, instead of to apportion blame among those involved."

See his post below:

Burna Boy's talk spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@valencia_cute5:

"Burna could do well to sue speed Dalington lawfully and let the law take it course rather than abducting him unlawfully and undisclosed!"

@Alexandaaahh:

"Anybody I see in the comments section blaming Burnaboy go get serious Wahala with me."

@_stfuhoodz:

"Clout chasing on someone to keep your career alive isn’t bad, but it comes with consequences."

@badmanmilly:

"Speedarlington or Akpi or whatever that idiot name is, he deserves whatever punishment he is getting right now. Stupid clown thinks he can just say shiit about people and get away with it."

@freshkeem49:

"Dem no dey see am as he dey drag Burna all this while oo, Nigerians and Pity games."

@Sirfreshsemi:

"Speed Darlington needs to be locked up for at least 4 years maybe that way he will regain his sanity back cos clearly he's ment and need to be dealt with."

Verydarkman speaks on Speed Darlington’s arrest

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman commented on reports that Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) was involved in rapper Speed Darlington's arrest.

Amidst speculation about his role in Speed Darlington's disappearance, Burna Boy dropped a cryptic post that raised eyebrows.

In response, online critic Verydarkman called out the Grammy Award-winning artist, questioning why he chose to take Speed Darlington to prison rather than pursuing legal action against him.

