Nigerian music producer Samklef has descended heavily on social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, VDM, over singer Speed Darlington versus Burna Boy case

Legit.ng recalls that Speed Darlington's arrest was made public after he was declared missing for a couple of days

Weighing in on the issue, Samklef took to his Twitter page to drag VDM's parents while sarking major uproar on social media

Speed Darlington's disappearance has become a topic of interest to the masses and celebrities who are beginning to get involved.

It was earlier reported that singer Speed Darlington's friend recently cried out about the singer being missing for three days, which was found suspicious.

Samklaf calls VDM a hypocrite. Credi: @verydarkblackman, @samklef, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Eventually, Burna Boy's reaction to the situation led to further investigations, which was then confirmed by the lawyer representing Speedy that it was, in fact, the Grammy award winner who orchestrated Akpi's arrest for making defamatory comments about the singer.

Reacting to the situation, Samklef hit VDM for taking Davido's side when he arrested Dammy Krane but did something else with Burna. According to him, VDM lacks the audacity to raise hell on Burna Boy as he would to others.

In his words:

"All of una wey Dey advice burna boy and VDM una head no correct Why VDM no call out davido when him arrest damikrane and others? Bunch of hypocrites! 😂 selective activist. If dem born VDM mama well make him go h*rd on burna boy like he Dey always do to others. Pucy boy!"

See tweet below;

Peeps react to Samklef's tweet

Read some reactions below:

@essica_alterego:

"Samklef still better pass talkative vdm button."

@astro_essence_oficial:

"I think i love this one coming from Sam for the first time."

@mrhorlic:

"Samklef wish to be like VDM, but he can’t na why he join women suee VDM to court but dem lose."

@youngsteph17:

"Samklef is really obsessed with vdm because fans loves vdm more than him,this guy needs to rest abeg."

@wandama_sy:

"The things is Akpi no send all of una wey dey fight for him… he go be like why una Dey fight for him once he come back."

@biig_lite_2055:

"@samklef at 39 y/o you still Dey mumu like this."

Erigga reacts as peeps call Burna Boy oppressor

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper Erigga has waded into the trending issue between singer Burna Boy and Speed Darlington.

After Burna Boy reportedly got Speedy arrested for making defamatory statements about him, netizens accused him of oppression.

Erigga shared his thoughts on the people calling Burna Boy an oppressor, and this sparked a debate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng