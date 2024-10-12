Nigeria singer Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, reacted to the recent reports that Burna Boy snubbed his boss

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rumours went viral online about a dramatic incident that occurred between the two music stars in Abuja

Following that, the DMW staff gave a witness account of what reportedly transpired in Abuja, causing a huge stir online

Nigeria singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has weighed in on the report that Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy snubbed his boss.

The entertainment hype man reacted to the online claims and asked where and how the incident occurred.

Israel DMW clarified reports of Davido and Burna Boy meeting in Abuja. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw, @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that music producer Samklef has jubilated over the viral claims that Afrobeats star Burna Boy ignored his colleague Davido recently.

According to some viral posts on Elon X, the Grammy award-winning act snubbed the Timeless crooner after he tried to make a peace meeting in an undisclosed club.

A popular X influencer known as a close ally of Burna Boy brought the gist to the timeline and revealed that Davido tried to fix things, which the City Boy crooner refused to heed.

Reacting to the post, Isreal stated that no such thing happened during the Unavailable singer's time in Abuja and argued hat the two singes didn't see each other.

"HOW ? AND WHERE ? WE DIDN'T EVEN MEET AT ANY PLACE AT ALL. HMMMM."

Samklef came across Isreal DMW's comment on popular Instagram blog Instablog, and wrote:

"Una, go explain tyre."

See their conversation below:

Israel DMW on reports that Burna Boy Snubbed Wizkid. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

