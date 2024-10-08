Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has reacted to the viral reports of Burna Boy facilitating Speed Darlington's arrest

Recall the news broke in the late hours of Tuesday, October 11, about the rapper's sudden disappearance

Following that, speculations rose that Burna might be behind it as VDM shared his candid take on the matter

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse has commented on reports that Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) was involved in rapper Speed Darlington's arrest.

According to Legit.ng, the controversial singer Darlington Okoye, known as Speed Darlington, was recently reported missing. This news followed a video he posted, taunting Burna Boy about Diddy's arrest and questioning how much oil Diddy had used on him.

Verydarman called out Burna Boy following Speed Darlington's arrest. Credit: @burnaboygram, @verydarkblackman, @takeoff

Amidst speculation about his role in Speed Darlington's disappearance, Burna Boy made a cryptic post that raised eyebrows.

In response, the online critic called out the Grammy Award-winning artist, questioning why he chose to take Speed Darlington to court rather than pursuing legal action against him.

VDM urged Burna Boy to intervene and secure the release of Speed Darlington if he had indeed played a part in his detention. He expressed his admiration for Burna, stating he has never seen him as someone who misuses his power and status against others.

Finally, VDM urged the police to focus on more pressing issues in the country instead of resorting to arresting individuals.

in his caption he wrote:

"Speed Darlington is allegedly being held at an undisclosed location on request by Burna boy, @burnaboygram BURNA BOY you are not an oprezzpr,don’t let those comments turn you over,if you are offended by whatever speed Darlington posted please take him to court let him face the law!

"We should join hands to stand ag^!nst oprzzors no matter the length of what was said please Burna take him to court if you are behind this thank you."

Watch his video below:

VDM Drags Nyesom Wike

Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) has shifted his focus from Bobrisky’s N15 million mess with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

VDM, in a recent video, criticised Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The internet sensation showed a major road in Abuja that requires immediate attention as he took a hot ripe at the politician.

