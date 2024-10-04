Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti made it to the frontline of blogs following the recent case between Verydarkman and Femi Falana

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti has clarified his relationship with online activist Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman.

The Saxohoinst and son of music icon Fela Kuti pointed out that he has no control over Verydarkman’s internet appearance.

Using the audio call VDM leaked on Bobirksy and EFCC, Seun explained that he had no say over how the critic interpreted the crossdresser’s clip.

He also noted that if he had tried to stop the VDM from sharing the audio online, he wouldn’t have listened to him. In a nutshell, Seun claimed that the TikToker is only controlled by his thoughts and decisions.

The father of one went on to apologise to Seun Kuti. He claimed that he did not support the way VDM addressed the senior lawyer in the viral video.

According to Seun, VDM didn’t play the recording for him but only informed him about Bobrisky’s alleged bribe with EFCC, which he was more concerned about exposing.

Seun Kuti spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theonline.cook:

"Moral lesson: when push turns to shove, it becomes every man for himself."

ohghey:

"He has always said people will learn and I guess reverse or the case now."

mrsdebs:

"How hard is it for VDM to instruct his lawyers to tender a formal apology and retract his statements/snide remarks made against Falana and Falz?"

bolanledaji:

"..but you advised him to publish and he did so he obviously listens to you!!"

lady_lameon:

"But you said you gave him the go ahead to release the audio na uncle Seun… why you dey change mouth?"

akpajosephine:

"All of a sudden oO but u talk say Na u tell am make he burst everywhere for internet and he obeyed and now u don't have control over him 😂😂😂haa is alright."

realjunglekid:

"Person way fight for your papa nah him you let VDM dey drag anyhow. You no fit caution am… mark my words VDM go still cast you at some point."

giftadene:

"E don dey clear... You been dey laugh, now na apology."

Samklef compares Seun Kuti to his father

Samklef made a comparison between father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory.

He explained that Fela's father was a clergyman and that the late musician created his legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool and vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stopped calling out others.

