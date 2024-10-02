Nelson Epega, an associate of Davido, has replied Wizkid after his tweeting spree and for dragging him into his feud

Wizkid had continued to blast Davido and included his father, he also tweeted that Epega was one of the people deceiving Davido

In his response, Epega advised Wizkid on what to do and referred to his children who are looking up to him

The last seemed not to have been heard about the feud between Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid and Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had continued to drag Davido and called out some people close to him. He accused one of Davido's associate, Nelson Epega of deceiving the singer.

Reacting to Wizkid's tweet, Epega thrashed Wizkid, he advised him to grow up and focus on his music.

Epega also stated that Wizkid has children looking up to him, so he should not be acting in such a way.

Davido's associate also said everything was not about money.

Epega speaks about Davido

In his tweet, Epega also mentioned that Davido has not mentioned Wizkid either publicly or privately and wondered why Wizkid was dragging him.

He also explained that all the artists Wizkid was mentioning were bigger than him. He taunted the Essence crooner that his last album was four years ago.

Recall that Wizkid had continued to drag Davido before involving others in his feud.

See the tweet here:

Reactions trail Epega's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Epega's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@dotboyswag10:

"You don’t have to do him dirty like this.'

@cyan_xv:

"The koney he made in the past three years will feed you fraud."

@realestos:

“You and Davido suppose dey kiri kiri if nor be our failed system for Nigeria, bascard."

@str_blues:

"Bro wetin you delete?"

@exoticbadb:

"He’s surely a fan, he’s been a fan ever since he met Davido. envy him cos he’s a rich kid and Davido is who he’ll never be. That’s why he’s mad and been beefing since. The boy needs to grow up fr."

@Larryblaq21:

"Oshe naija Diddy nii.'

@WaleYYffs:

"Go touch grass ode.'

@nonsoejike703:

"Naija Diddy keh."

Fans dig clip of Wizkid's baby mama

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first baby mama begging online had surfaced many years after she made the clip.

Fans dug up the recording after Wizkid dragged Davido's uncle and said his family doesn't dance online.

The clip sparked reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the feud between Davido and Wizkid.

