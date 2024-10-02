A video of Wizkid's first baby mama begging online has surfaced many years after she made the clip

Fans dug up the recording after Wizkid dragged Davido's uncle and said his family doesn't dance online

The clip sparked reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the feud between Davido and Wizkid

Fans of David Adeleke, better known as Davido, have continued to take side with the singer after Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid took a swipe at Davido's uncle.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had mocked Davido's uncle and said no member of his family dances like him.

Video of Wizkid's baby trends amid singer's feud. Photo credit @davido/@o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

In the video, Shola Ogudu, the first baby mama of Wizkid had asked her fans to send her money to buy a new car.

Shola blasts fan

In the recording, the mother of one slammed a fan who asked her why she was driving a car.

The picture of her crashed car was also shown, as fans asked why Wizkid cannot change it for her.

Recall that peeps had also dug up video of Wizkid's mother dancing on stage after Wizkid mocked Davido's uncle.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Shola's video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Wizkid's baby mama begging. Here are some of the comments below:

@holuwaseyifunmioscar:

"Since he talks about Davido uncle we are good to go on any of his family members problems."

@officially_alvero_moni:

"Even upcoming yahoo boy no go gree buy this kind rubbish motor."

@dr__wire:

"He doesnt take care of he’s family, person wey him money no dey show for the sisters body, how baby mama wan take see light."

@30bg4life:

"Stingines wan wound una eagle."

@neti6636:

"Na why the papa dey trek up and down."

@bigstan92473:

"But Davido can’t pay house rent for his baby mama and he bought Nigerian used old Range Rover for Sophia, car wey almost take her life."

@rincon.gg:

"This is madness stop posting stuff like this u ppl are going to far with this thing, I don’t just like the way wizkid is typing those things, if u are a good singer go to studio do a dizz track for Davido that is the real game not this typing like a woman since."

@ceasardrillz:

"Biggest mumu bird."

@micheal_keller12:

"Wizkid fc crying so hard under the comment section.'

@oba_word:

"You dey mad mumu."

@browniwales:

"Jada go run Wizkid street soon."

Fans involve Tony Elumelu's in singer's feud

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and Davido's new beef had gotten messier, with fans suggesting that OBO's recently link-up with billionaire Tony Elumelu might have stirred up the new drama.

Davido had performed at an event to mark Tony Elumelu's bank's anniversary in New York, USA.

Wizkid's absence at the event despite being Tony Elumelu's bank ambassador had triggered reactions.

