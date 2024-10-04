Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun has reacted to a fan's apology on behalf of his rival, Davido, amid their online drama

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid said hurtful things to Davido after he went on a tweeting spree

A fan tried to restore the pre-existing peace between the two Afrobeats giants, so he tendered a public apology to Wizkid

Some fans appear to be exhausted by the unending beef between David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Wizkid and thought the best action to take was to tender an apology.

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, Wizkid resumed throwing abusive words at Davido in a rather uncouth manner and said that he could care less about the singer's feelings.

Wizzy said things about the singer's family, including his father and his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke. Although Davido has remained mute in all of these, some of his associates rose to his defence.

Fan apologizes to Wizkid

In a recent development, one fan publicly apologised to Wizkid so that peace could reign.

The fan said:

"Wizkid, we are sorry on their behalf."

In response, Star Boy used the F word.

See the post below:

Fans react to Wizkid's response

Read some reactions below:

@symply_beautiana:

"Wizzy wishing it's Davido that a apologize."

@shes__precious__:

"He is the one that is sorry, we the original 30bg are not sorry."

@ezeqwesiri:

"David won 🥇 The Silence is so loud."

@_retired_agbero:

"Them think say wizkid na Mohbad wey dem go bully to silence."

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Make dog bite that fan for nyash."

@taaatibg:

"Silence is Golden! Over dem all,If den like mek den turn Goliath!"

@itisugochukwu:

"The person is sorry for himself, we no send una papa. Y’all should continue crying."

Man warns Wizkid to stop dragging Davido

Meanwhile, a man known as Isaac Olatunde has warned Wizkid to stop his online drama with Davido if not he was ready to expose him.

He noted that if he should hear anything from the singer, the recording he would release would upset Wizkid.

Wizkid's fans were quick to reply to the man in the comment section as they all dragged him and dared him.

