Actress Sarah Martins has got herself involved in the drama between Afrobeats singers Wizkid and Davido

She stated that Wizkid has been making unpalatable statements about Davido because the Unavailable crooner is from a wealthy background

The movie star also wondered by Wizkid was quite pained and noted that it was not Davido's fault that he (Wizkid) was not from a rich background

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has tackled Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, for fighting with his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido.

The role interpreter said it was not Davido's fault that his father was rich nor did he ask Wizkid's father not to be wealthy too.

She added that Wizkid is pained and advised him to grow up. Aside from Sarah Martins, other celebrities including OAP Do2dtun, music executive Paulo Okoye, and media personality Daniel Regha, among others, have shared their takes on the Wizkid and Davido's drama.

Wizkid started tackling Davido in their recent fight after OBO, as the latter is fondly called, picked the same song release date with him.

See Sarah Martin's post below:

Reactions to Sarah Martins' post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sarah Martins' statement on Davido and Wizkid's fight below:

@sissy_lade:

"Sarah has always been brainless, not surprised."

@sissy_lade:

"Lmao!!! Please to make you know I’m marry with two kids. Now run along."

@dapsy_lee:

"Na everybody be actress for Naija."

@theamybenson:

"Mind your business Sarah Martins."

@iam.donrita:

"The publicity you are craving you won’t get it!!! Move!"

@azohcalrine:

"Martins way her life don spoil. I think the nurse on duty slept off when Sarah escaped."

OAP Do2dtun speaks on Davido, Wizkid's fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that On-Air-Personality, Do2dtun, had shared how he felt about the ongoing rift between Davido and Wizkid.

According to the presenter, anytime both singers choose to drop their songs, their fans will still listen, and they will make money.

He noted that though rivalry was common in the music industry, Davido and Wizkid's case had extended for too long.

