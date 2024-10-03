Oyemykke has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the feud between Davido and his colleague, Wizkid

In a video posted on his social media, he reprimanded Wizkid for taking a swipe at Davido's uncle

He also shared a new discovery about Tunde Ednut and also condemned Wizkid for dragging Basketmouth into their fight

Media personality, Abisoye Olukoya Michael, better known as Oyemykke, has stepped into the ongoing feud between Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid and David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had made a revelation about Tunde Ednut's disability amid his beef with Davido.

Oyemykke steps into Davido, Wizkid's feud. Photo credit @oyemykke/@mazitundeednut

In a video made by Oyemykke to address the beef, he stated that Wizkid was not supposed to disrespect Davido's uncle.

He added that jabs and fights were allowed, but he shouldn't have out stepped his boundary. He also mentioned that Davido's uncle was not on the singer's level.

Oyemykke blasts Tunde Ednut

In the recoding, the man, who loves dragging celebrities, explained that he does not like Tunde Ednut. He further stated that Ednut was a dwarf, and he can never be tall except he performs surgery.

Oyemykke also noted that Ednut was just like a supercell battery, and that was where he got his anger. He also claimed that Ednut's spirt was not taller than his finger.

The media personality also confirmed what Wizkid said about Ednut being disabled. Not only that, but he said he had to look at how Ednut walks, that was when he got to know that he limps.

Oyemykke thrashes Wizkid over Baskemouth

The social media influencer also said that the Essence crooner shouldn't have taken a swipe at Basketmouth. He added that the two of them have been friends since 2013.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Oyemykke's video

@temijosh_22:

"Baba, you b werey nla."

@shadesoffaridah:

"I love Nigerians so much."

@dhino_gnf:

"Nah why he no Dey take pictures like that only selfie and make he sit down pose with better editing."

@sandramacanthony:

"I think basket mocked him on David’s wedding day."

@bigfeeztm:

"Baba say na one leg up."

@littygirl_122:

"Strictly Yoruba page."

@itee_cuisine:

"Myke no diss disable na."

@itz.diamond.96:

"Tunde is from chosen church."

@adeola_tc:

"It’s one-fighting not two-fighting. David got no time to fight that midget."

@maestrooyedips222:

"Ibrahim too geh bad mouth, e shock me too yesterday."

Oyemykke reacts to Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that amid the reports about American hip-hop legend Diddy getting arrested, Nigerian social media personality Oyemykke had shared his thoughts.

In a viral post, Oyemykke slammed Diddy while speaking about the numerous allegations levelled against the hip-hop Icon.

Oyemykke also noted in his post that he believes Diddy was the one behind 2pac's assassination, and the truth was set to be revealed finally.

