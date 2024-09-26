Seun Kuti has alleged that his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry might be into money laundering

In a video made by the artist, he noted that he has been touring for 20 years and still struggling to build a house

He called on the youths to wake up and see the reality of life and the game many are playing just to survive

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has made a bold claim about artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

The music star, who was called out by Samklef made a video to rant about the music industry.

Seun Kuti speaks bout money making in the music industry. Photo credit @bigbirdkuti

In the recording, he said that there was no money in the music business. According to him, he has been struggling to build just one house despite the fact that he has been touting for 20 years.

He asked where the money was coming from because some of his colleagues who don't have two albums will be buying building hotels and opening it.

Seun Kuti also complained that such artists will be driving G-wagon and Rolls-Royce and call it entertainment.

He alleged that some of them are into money laundering business.

Seun Kuti speaks about Bobrisky

Speaking further, he noted that money laundering charges were removed from crossdresser, Bobrisky's case.

He charged the youths to see the reality of life and the game being played before them. The music act lamented that if he talks, they will label it as jealousy.

Seun Kuti also mentioned that he doesn't mind if young people are committing crime, but they shouldn't commit it against black people.

Recall that Kuti had shown a video of his uncompleted building to show that he was not poor.

See the video here:

What fans said about Kuti's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Seun Kuti. Here are some of the comments below:

@djlonzo:

"Music pass music we talking about streams and views."

@donfanojustice_l:

"How many millions of view and stream you dey get, I haven’t even listen to any of your songs self so chill."

@officialdouble6ix:

"Your song no blow baba."

@banablinkzofficial:

"Efcc nawa o."

@blackyolkgram:

"Oga I respect you oh but this you talk na yeye na your music no blow baba.. if 1 billion people stream song for only one Platform minus the rest you know how much bros na you no blow rest money full music leave that thing."

@kung_fu_ito:

"It’s relative boss. Speed Darlington don dey the music business too tay.

@oluwa_michael7:

"Your music no blow bros , nah why."

@badmusebony1:

"Baaami na illegality all of them they do jare."

@pappy_chinno:

"lol 50 billion people streamed rema on Spotify alone let’s say 1cent per stream that’s is $25Billion not talking about other platforms de play."

@bmgonstage:

"Word. Truth is bitter Normally. Money laundering na big business and them drop am because many of their clients go cast. EFCC na wa o."

Police arrests Seun Kuti

Legit.ng had reported that the music artist was finally arrested by the police after he allegedly assaulted an officer in Lagos.

According to the state public relations officer, Seun Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos command on Monday morning.

The news of the singer's arrest has stirred reactions on social media as the police confirmed investigations are ongoing.

