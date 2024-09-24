Deyemi Okanlawon Set to Make Hollywood Debut, Gives Fans a Close Tour of His Vicinity: “A Big Thing”
- Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon buzzed the internet with a video of his time in Hollywood
- The talented role disclosed shared videos of the polished, serene environment and appreciated God for the journey so far
- Deyemi went on to reveal that he would keep the good news to himself, but realising where he was coming from, he decided to let the world know what God has done for him
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon joined the ranks of Nollywood celebrities to get involved with the renowned Hollywood.
The talented actor posted a video on his Instagram page showing his fans and followers the Hollywood Hills mansion he is now staying in Los Angeles.
Deyemi remarked that it would have been much cooler to pretend that being here wasn't such a huge thing, but only if people realised where he was coming from and how difficult the journey had been would they comprehend how significant this is for him and his family.
Giving a shoutout to his Hollywood plug, he declared that God truly exists.
"Guys it'll have been so much cooler to pretend being here isn't such a big deal but only if you know where I'm coming from and how rough the road has been will you understand how big this is for me and my family! God really dey! Shoutout to my Hollywood plug."
Watch the video below:
Deyemi spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
moyolawalofficial:
"Oshey Hollywood actor … international superstar."
stannze:
"Abeg connect me 😋."
bouquiunstoppable:
"I know exactly where you are. You can walk to the H sign."
real_funkymallam:
"Oshey baba mu 🙌 I am not surprised you are going this far . Regarding our conversation in Abuja and I hope you can still remember what I told you . Congratulations, bro."
Mr Eazi stirs speculations as fans read meanings to his post: ”Make outside no sweet pass our homes”
iamadenikemotunrayo:
"This bathroom is a room self contained in Lagos o."
real_funkymallam:
"Oshey baba mu 🙌 I am not surprised you are going this far . Regarding our conversation in Abuja and I hope you can still remember what I told you . Congratulations, bro."
aribosharon:
"The fact that I was watching the new on CTV in canada 🇨🇦 and I saw where @deyemitheactor was posing for a picture at the background."
Deyemi recounts failed career as MC
Legit.ng also reported that Okanlawon revealed that he was once a Master of Ceremony.
He said when he started as an entertainer, he picked interest in being a Master of ceremony but he failed woefully at it.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.