Singer Lil Kesh is marking his 30th birthday on March 17, and he decided to show off some dance moves for his fans

He was shirtless and adorned a baggy trousers as he moved his body to the rhythm of the music to the amazement of many

Several people were surprised that the singer was already 30 despite looking quite young, and they wondered where he had been

Popular Nigerian singer Keshinro Ololade, aka Lil Kesh, was in an ecstatic mood as he marked his 30th birthday on March 17.

Lil Kesh celebrates 30th birthday with a dance. Image credit: @lilkeshofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, he was seen in a video giving his fans some break dance moves as he announced his new age.

The singer gave off a youthful vibe and many noted that they didn't know he was that old. They also hyped his body and fine face.

Lil Kesh made waves in the music industry with hit songs like Shoki, Efejoku, and Semilore, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He captioned the video:

"Birthday mood! 30? Who? Where?"

Check out the video of Lil Kesh dancing on his birthday below:

Reactions to Lil Kesh's birthday video

Several colleagues and fans of the singer have reacted to the dance video of him celebrating his 30th birthday. Check out some of the comments below:

@shigh_lofe:

"Happy birthday Big Gee."

@ayomidate:

"More good life my broo."

@the_real_tobe_official:

"More life."

@poco_lee:

"More good life Keshinro."

@koredebello:

"Happy Yagi day."

@nickicarl_:

"I wan know who Dey chop this guy. See him limp naaaa. Happy birthday my baby."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday, dear.

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Na this kind man I dey like to see around my sisters."

@amope_celeb:

"Make them help me serve you plantain like that ur body go come down."

@viktoh_og:

"Happy Birthday big man drop location for shayo!"

@official_imagemonster:

"Once you are 30. Change your name to Bigkesh. Obi is no longer a boy @lilkeshofficial."

@phaithy30bg:

"Where u go hide since."

@mb_rak_:

"Celeb way day do birthday today plenty."

@olafisolaolatunbosun:

"He is so fine."

Lil Kesh shares how he survived depression

Legit.ng earlier reported that indigenous rapper Lil Kesh has touched on the topic of depression in a recent Twitter post.

The music star called on those who are depressed to learn to open up to those around them.

Lil Kesh said it was what helped him to break free from depression.

Source: Legit.ng