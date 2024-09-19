Actor Will Smith made a trip to Brazil and was warmly welcomed by his fans who were excited to see him

One of his fans gave him a beautiful silver chain and explained what it was meant for, and the global movie star received it gladly

He did not leave his excited fans without giving one of them a gift which he wore and smiled at him as he left their presence

American actor, Will Smith, has shared how he was given a cool welcome by some of his fans in Brazil. He was also gifted with a lovely silver neck chain called a scapular.

Will Smith gets a protection chain from his Brazilian fans. image credit: @willsmith

Source: Instagram

The Bad Boys actor stared at the chain for some seconds and asked what it was. One of his fans said it was religious and meant for protection before he wore it gladly.

He also gave his bracelet to a fan and noted that it was a reminder to know that everything will be fine when a person is going through tough times.

The role interpreter's fans were excited about the wristband and they looked at it while bantering among themselves. They also waved at Will Smith as he left their presence through a staircase.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Will Smith's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Will Smith's video below:

@yufella:

"I think he forgot to explain something important, Scapular cannot be bought, the tradition is that you win from someone."

@naldobenny:

"Yooo my brother."

@isa.minatel:

"I’m reading your biography right now and saw this… my admiration is growing and growing."

@theekelisrowe:

"This made me emotional."

@paulobastosneto:

"NICE WILL! YOU ARE REALLY DIFERENTLY."

@feliperoque:

"Brazilian Soul! We all love you!"

@rosinhadasg:

"Will is amazing, I love him so much, I'm a huge fan of his."

@babydj215_fanpage:

"THE GREATEST EVER."

@sana.happy.5261:

"Woaa this is so beautiful."

Will Smith and Ayra Starr meet

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ayra Starr was in an ecstatic mood after she met Will and other people in Rome.

The Rush crooner rocked her trademark skimpy outfits and said that she was happy to see the award-winning actor.

She also introduced herself to other people in the arena before she sat to banter with them, especially with Will Smith.

