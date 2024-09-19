Social media influencer, Daniel Regha, has shared what he thinks about former BBNaija winner Phyna

The former reality star had lambasted men who complained that some ladies demand what their fathers cannot give to them

Phyna also noted what ladies give to men that their mothers cannot give to them, and this unsettled several netizens

Media personality, Daniel Regha, has taken a swipe at former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna.

Daniel Regha slams Phyna's intelligence level.

According to Daniel, Phyna's level of intelligence is very low and he wishes her wisdom.

Daniel's tweet was made hours after the former reality star stated that she was tired of men complaining about ladies requesting what their fathers cannot do for them.

She noted that ladies do for men what their mothers cannot do for them, and this sparked a debate on social media.

Other netizens have continued to drag Phyna who is not new to controversies.

See Daniel Regha's tweet on Phyna below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on Phyna

Several netizens have reacted to Daniel Regha's tweet. See some of them below:

@AjeboMezie:

"Not just wisdom but maturity and intellectual thinking. She’s so ret@rd."

@LuxuryTatashey:

"She's making sense Daniel... Women give men kpekus but their mom can't give men kpekus."

@its_Shuiga

"Not just wisdom but with knowledge. Phyna is not supposed to be rich. She just stumbled on money. What a pity."

@GeneralOba31:

"She just said her mind."

@OsebiFy:

"Imagine this rubbish she posted this morning."

@jakartadc01:

"That girl nor kuku get sense from day 1."

@Austine_smart1:

"Daniel which one you are wishing her wisdom."

@iam_fantom:

"Honestly, I was disappointed."

Daniel slams Mercy Johnson over APC campaign

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had expressed displeasure at the action of actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, in Edo state.

The politician's wife is seeking votes for the APC governorship candidate in the state ahead of its election on September 21.

According to Daniel, Mercy's behaviour can be likened to what other celebs do, and he shared who he blames for her action.

