A video of a male dancer who works for Nigerian singer Niniola has sparked reactions online with some of his moves during a recent performance

Niniola has been promoting her upcoming album "Press Play" and recently held a listening party for the new project

One of the highlights of the listening party, which has got people talking online, was the performance of a young man who danced like a woman while also dressed effeminately

A video of a young male dancer who works for ace Nigerian singer Niniola Apata sparked massive social media reactions.

Nigerian singer Niniola has been on a promotional train in preparation for her new project, "Press Play." The album, which features songs like Pepper Dem, Lavish, Formula ft Pheelz, and Chelete, is one of the most anticipated projects 2024.

Reactions have trailed video of Niniola's waist-whining male dancer. Photo credit: @officialniniola

Niniola recently held an album listening party for her new project, and one of the event's highlights, which has got people talking, is the performance of an effeminate dancer.

Male dancer whines waist at Niniola's party

Clips emerging from the event online have shown the moment an effeminate male dancer went on stage and started whining his waist like a woman.

While performing, Niniola was heard gassing the dance. At some point, Niniola pulled out a female dancer to challenge the effeminate performer and got in a face-off.

The video of the effeminate dancer has sparked reactions from netizens.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola performed at the opening ceremony of Big Brother Naija show season 9.

Here's the viral clip below:

Netizens react to video of effeminate dancer

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video of Niniola's effeminate dancer:

@alhajiym701:

"Person wey una suppose wipe cord for neck..."

@oluwa_papi:

"Brother I'm not proud of you

@official_garzy:

"Nawa oh Shakira."

@omo_egan001:

"Finished man."

@folajagar:

"Wonder why nobody get stone for pocket person weh dem suppose."

@iamrexmie:

"Nini Weyting u dey promote gan gan?"

@onasanyapatrick:

"That is job, Oloobuku."

@captain_pradah0147:

"Mumu nor Dey do girls nah him fellow Brotherhood he dey find! Akpaaaa."

@tolu_ayanwale:

"Women are the biggest Enablers of anything Gay, transgender etc."

@science_231_:

"Una don start again…. Man go dey win women awards."

@philp.plein:

"Nobody get plank for there?"

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift.

