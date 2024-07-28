Nigerian singer Niniola Apata trended online following her energetic appearance on the Nig Brother Naija season 9 premiere

Recall that the highly anticipated reality TV show dubbed “Dynamic Duos” kicked off on the evening of July 28

Trending video from the enchanting TV show displayed how Niniola held down the stage with her vocals and body movements

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata opened the Big Brother Naija season 9 premiere as it kicked it today, July 28.

The highly anticipated season, Dynamic Duos, saw the Afrobeats diva bring her sonic energy to the stage, as viewers and fans enjoyed the moment.

Niniola performs at BBNaija season 9 Premiere. Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Videos making the rounds online show Niniola and her dance troupe bring maximum entertainment as she rendered her sonorous vocals on stage.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's star Leo opened up about his remarkable fashion moment.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Leo, who got married this year, disclosed that he could not wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wanted to please a fashion designer.

He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices.

Watch the video below:

Niniola spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@femi4yo:

"It was a banger."

@Blizylord:

"The organizers didn't organize it welll."

@AjeboMezie:

"GenZs don mount for their show."

@Homiebishop:

"Time to unleash the women first. Anyone without big yansh is a."

@Likklediamon:

"So how do people watch? Must it be with the dstv decorder what happened to watching on the Dstv app.":

@EOwanwi:

Please make it to be like Big brother lockdown."

