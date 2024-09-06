Nigerian singer Tems has begun her 'Born In The Wild' album tour in New York, and videos from her first event trended online

The Afrobeats star took up her stage performance after she brought in American superstar John Legend to join her

The two musicians thrilled the audience with their rendition of John's popular song Ordiranry People

Following the release of her debut album, Fast-rising singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, embarked on the 'Born In The Wild' tour, where she wowed fans with performances of her chart-topping songs.

Tems was joined on stage by American Rn B star John for a surprise performance during her 'Born In The Wild' tour in New York.

Tems and John Legend thrilled their New York fans. Credit: @temsbaby, @johnlegend

Source: Instagram

The crowd clapped and cheered as the duo performed one of John's popular songs, "Ordinary People," together, which seemed like night's peak.

Legit.ng also reported that celebrations trailed a video of Tems, and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, performing together at a show in New York.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the years, female artists in the Nigerian music industry have been accused of not collaborating enough like their male counterparts.

However, recent clips showing the exploits achieved by Tems and Ayra Starr beyond the country's shores have started to help change the decade-old narratives about Nigerian female singers.

One of the people who joined Tems was her Nigerian colleague Ayra Starr, and they performed the latter's song, "Rush." A highlight of their performance was when both artists tried to outdo each other in a waist-whining dance-off.

Watch the video below:

Tems and John Legend trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@_top_Memba:

"Thought about you when I saw the video. I know how much you love that tems version."

@Trending_Now09:

"Well that's lovely."

@ukfavour17:

"This is outstanding gosh I can believe my eyes."

@elvisisxad:

"A huge win."

@Luckystar1223:

"This kind grace is rare."

@Omotoyobola:

"Wow that’s really massive."

@leah198082:

"Hooouge!!"

Tems speaks on her journey

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Tems had described her rise to the global platform as a testimony.

While at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, she made the emotional revelation about her life and talked about how she stared her life from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure internationally.

After her speech, she made an electrifying performance with Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng