Nigerian music star Davido recently took his friends on a quick tour around his newly acquired private jet

The Afrobeats star, in a video that has since gone viral, showed off different corners of his lavish aircraft

What caught the attention of many people online was the area he showed off as where he sleeps with his wife Chioma

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, revealed where he sleeps with his wife, Chioma Adeleke while giving his close friends a tour of his new private plane.

In a video that has gone viral, the artist said that the jet, which seats 20 people, is fully paid for.

Davido and his private jet trended online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He led his companions through the lounge, toilet, and bedroom section designated for him and Chioma.

Legit.ng reported that Davido bought the private plane for between $68 million and $78 million in April. He announced it on X, stating, "Bombardier 7500 tears rubber."

Watch the video below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@lifeofolaa:

Bro Davido is the richest artiste in Africa no cap.Dem no Dey argue am again nah. Everybody knows that."

@bjpcity7:

"We both married 😂 midwiz and Poorna boi right now."

@ChukwuebukaDar3:

"This is example of ‘ LIVING THEIR DREAM LIFE’ ❤️ davido no small abeg."

@Justicethe001:

"Na the lifestyle won kill the other two ekuke."

@Big_metes:

"I for buy this one but it’s not my speck."

@Ehiceey:

"So crazy this shitt don't even smell."

@GalaTURKish:

“DAVIDO GET STUPID MONEY BROOOO” Your Daddy nko?"

@dc_bhanjherry:

"When God bless someone that how the blessing use to flow. Nd still hate’s still gonna hate it ,but they can’t stop the blessing."

@zion_of_abuja:

"God seff know say I no hate this guy. But why him no sabi sing 😭😭 i really wish he could sing."

Portable calls Davido a failure

Legit.ng recently reported that Portable lambasted Davido in a live video.

The controversial act bragged about being more successful than Davido.

The Zazu star called OBO a failure and noted that he makes headlines and trends more than the Unavailable crooner.

