Davido has finally replied his critics after he was hugely rebuked for commenting about Isreal DMW's ex-wife

The Timeless crooner had said that it was Sheila's loss for leaving his aide, he also added that they have been jetting out for fun

In his response to the critics, he stated that they should continue to talk, and if they like they should hate him

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken a swipe at his haters after he commented about Isreal DMW's ex-wife.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido out of happiness had slammed Sheila Courage, Isreal DMW's ex-wife, for leaving him. He noted that it was her loss.

In a post made on X, Davido said if people like, they should hate him and if they like, they shouldn't. He added that haters will still go and view his status on social media.

Recall that a lady had slammed the Grammy Award nominee for his comment about his aide's ex-wife.

How fans reacted to Davido's reply

Reactions have trailed the response Davido gave to his hater. Here are some of the comments below:

@lifeofolaa:

"Another gbedu wan drop? Make I go buy new Jbl joor.'

@xquire147:

"Ah! Who be that kee idolo? Lol lizard dey spy status."

@Kozil3_0:

"Drop Aza egbon. Make I press you something for weekend."

@daram_ola:

"The street don miss you oo. We need a new anthem, enter the studio and drop something for the boss. I believe in your judgement Favourite. OBO their Oga Patapata."

@loveanswersall:

"We can’t not hate you, my Idolo forever 001 Chioma our 002 you will keep soaring."

@idera_b:

"The baddest flows I’ve heard this year. Davido is king of afrobeats."

@uzomauzo5:

"The 001 of Afrobeat. I salute you."

Damsons

@daram_ola:

"As it should. Dear Davido, are you back from Honeymoon already."

@KingsleyIyamu6:

"Baddest, raise ham raise ham. Waya the great."

@wayas_opinion:

"People in the comment hating . But dem still dey view status."

Sheila replies Davido over comment

Legit.ng had reported that Courage had seemingly responded to her estranged husband, Isreal DMW's boss, Davido.

The upcoming influencer reshared a clip of Taymesan jumping on the trending 'Dance or Go Back to Your Ex' challenge on TikTok.

The video was shared a few hours after that the music star had made some nasty comments about Isreal's ex in a viral clip.

