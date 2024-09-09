Late Mohbad's widow, Wumi, has remembered the singer as his first death anniversary draws close

The singer had died in his prime on September 12th, 2023 in controversial circumstance which has not been unravelled till today

Fans reacted to the post massively in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it and the Mohbad's widow

A picture shared by Wunmi Aloba has shown that she hasn't gotten over the death of her husband, almost one year after his demise.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad took his last breath in September 12th, 2023. The music star died in a controversial circumstance, which has become more complicated in the last few months.

Wunmi shares lovely picture of herself and late singer.

In the post made by the widow, she and her husband were sitting close to each other and were looking at each other.

The way the music act looked at her lovingly showed that he was in love with her, however, death cut short the romance between the two love birds.

The couple were wearing matching colours as they had fun together in an unidentified entertainment venue.

Fans took to the comment section to thrash Wunmi and demanded for a DNA test, which has been a controversial issue since the singer died.

See the post here:

What fans said about Wunmi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Wunmi. Here are some of the comments below:

@an_na_bella11:

"This particular picture just make it looks as if he’s still alive."

@donjossey07:

"Number one suspect."

@ola_ishola1:

"Dev!l in human being face."

@official__deeboi:

"This Wunmi must have a very strong backups."

@jrankingfire:

"Is it me or this girl just acts too fishy and suspicious."

@femi000ayo:

"Leave story do DNA."

@flawless_oj:

"The kinda disheartening words coming from some ladies regarding this widow is alarming some of you ladies better pray life don’t happen to you in mysterious circumstances."

@king__cnd_:

"Clout chaser."

@odchyke_dekash:

"Please use DNA do the anniversary for us his fans

@bustlehustle001:

"Fake Love."

@iamflash_ug1:

"Clout chaser mumu girl go do DNA."

Mohbad's wife agrees to do DNA

Legit.ng earlier reported that some women claimed that late Mohbad's widow's Wunmi was ready to conduct the DNA test that her father-in-law requested for.

Joseph Aloba had insisted that Wunmi should do a test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson, Liam.

In the recording that surfaced online, it was stated that if the result comes out positive, Wunmi was going to sue Aloba for defamation.

Source: Legit.ng