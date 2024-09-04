A video has show how Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo reacted after seeing his granddaughter for the first time in the hospital

Paulo's daughter had welcomed a baby girl and shared the good news with her fans on social media

In the recording, he said that the baby was so cute and beautiful as he laughed heartily after seeing her

Music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo, has visited his granddaughter in the hospital for the first time.

Legit.ng had reported that Vanessa, Paulo's daughter, had welcomed a baby girl and shared pictures from the hospital with fans.

In the video making the rounds, the music entrepreneur went to visit his granddaughter for the first time in the hospital.

He laughed heartily after sighting her and called her cute and small.

Vanessa's brother carries baby

Also in the clip, the son of the man, who slammed Verydarkman, was also with him at the hospital. The young guy carried his sister's daughter and was staring at her while sitting down.

The Nigerian music promoter shared the lovely video on his Insta story.

While at the hospital, Paulo said that everything about the baby was looking small and new.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail Paulo's video

Netizens congratulated the latest grandfather as they shared their views about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

Paulo shares grass to grace story

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the businessman, had shared how he moved from rag to riches in the UK with a post on social media.

According to him, he worked three jobs at the same time, and he also failed four times while attempting business.

The post stirred reactions among his fans, who applauded him for his doggedness, as some of them remembered VDM's post about Okoye.

