Uriel Oputa has shared her view about getting married to a man like Verydarkman and Ned Nwoko

In the video, she was at a gym when she compared the two men and what a lady stand to gain from marrying either of them

After sharing her view about the two people, she begged her fans not to come for her as she was just stating her mind

Reality show star, Uriel Oputa, has shared her opinion about getting married to social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman and billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The chef, who said who once stated that she was ready for marriage, noted that she wanted a collaboration between the two men.

According to her, it was better to have a feel of the two worlds. A young and agile to keep her on her toes.

Uriel also added that the older man would be more experienced and would take care of her while talking sense to her as well.

Uriel begs fans

In the recording, the former housemate begged her fans not to come for her. He added that she was just saying her mind.

Recall that the reality star had stated that Verydarkman was entering her eyes after the activist shared a picture of his new looks.

Reactions trail Uriel's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@tingletingle00:

"Old and inviting, love you."

@destinytreasuremum_kitchen:

"Man, like chiko will solve everything."

@christine_of_the_most_high_:

"Watin girls dey see for muscled men body self."

@stay_focused245:

" I'm behind you hundred percent."

@officialkemzz:

"Na collabo ooo my dear any one works we meuve.. and that on periodt."

@ozedworldwide:

"Obi Cubana solves it."

@munaworldd:

"Body and skin."

@goodiescakes_creams:

"Fresh meat."

@iamdrdarl:

"Na this meat VDM go enjoy."

@queen_mabel_29:

"On this table I’m with you oo."

