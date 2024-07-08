Global site navigation

Local editions

Paul Okoye’s Advice to Men Stirs Uproar: “Werey Na Why U Leave Hard-Working Wife, Marry Slay Queen”
Music

Paul Okoye’s Advice to Men Stirs Uproar: “Werey Na Why U Leave Hard-Working Wife, Marry Slay Queen”

by  Shade Metibogun 2 min read
  • Paul Okoye of P-square has given his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date
  • In the post, he said since ladies are now concerned about dating rich men, men should also start cashing after rich ladies
  • His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A viral post made by Paul Okoye of P-square about relationships has stirred mixed reactions among fans on social media.

The singer, who got married months ago, said that men should start chasing after rich ladies as he added that they should change the narrative.

Paul Okoye's advice to men goes viral.
Paul okoye's advice to men goes viral. Photo credit @iamkingrudy
Source: Instagram

According to the music act, who marked his twins' birthday, the reason for his post was because of the alarming rate at which ladies are saying men must be financially buoyant before they must get married.

Read also

Imade: Omoni Oboli advises ladies to have sources of income, fan says "Hope Sophia heard you"

Rude Boy also advised men to ensure that they don't stop chasing after money too while leveraging on the status of their partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Paul Okoye's post on relationships

Here are some of the comments of fans about Paul Okoye's post below:

@koksiewoksie:

"Where is the lie? Both genders need to hustle."

@cherry_kyla:

"Werey but you leave your hardworking wife marry slay queen."

@amydelphie:

"Advicer, your new wife dey rich? Cho cho cho."

@igabrielym:

"Let love and fight lead."

@mostfortunate_:

"This Paul no fit get character! Always ranting and acting pained on his posts."

@ogdecorr:

"The advice na for men, I wonder why e dey pain women."

@dabbyritzy:

"You self why you no take your own advice?"

@amagracie:

"You should have taken your own advise."

Read also

Harrysong's estranged wife's disturbing IG post worries fans: "Someone should check on her"

@hes__black:

"Everytime chase money,where you see am for road to chase?"

@dahcoochiehub:

"Why you no look for rich girl?? Instead you go carry person wey be say if toh say you born early, you go born her."

Paul Okoye's wife flaunts baby bump

Legit.ng had reported that Ify Ivy and Rude Boy were at the governor of Abia' state, Alex Otti's place, for a courtesy visit.

The two had their traditional marriage in Abia state, after which they went to see the governor of the state.

In the viral video of heir visit, Ify was seen showing off her growing tummy as fans congratulated her about her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel