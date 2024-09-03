A conversation between Seun Kuti and the hosts of a Nigerian music podcast, Zero Conditions, has attracted the attention of users

The music maker, who was recently featured on Fireboy DML's album, "Adedamola", gave accolades to him and called him respectful

However, his comment about other Afrobeat Artists left many wondering who he was directing his shade at

Outspoken Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, also the last son of Fela Anikulapo, has made it to the front line of blogs.

Seun, recently interviewed on the Zero Conditions podcast, was quite open about his perception of singer Adedamola, who is professionally known as Fireboy DML.

Seun Kuti slams disrespectful Afrobeat artists. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

In Seun's conversation, he maintained that Fireboy DML was very respectful and called him on the phone to ask to meet when he wanted to feature him on his album.

The singer also shared that the YBNL signee is super talented and added that other artists who lack regard are mostly 'empty brains'.

The podcast hosts seemed to agree with Kuti's take as they all nodded in unison,

Watch the video here:

Fireboy got to feature Seun Kuti on his studio album's fourth track, which is the song Ecstacy.

Seun Kuti's comment spurs reactions online

See how many react to Seun Kiti's comment about Fireboyand other Nigerian Afrobeat artists. Read below:

@Unwanaassam1:

"Is he referring to Wizkid?"

@TinimiSZN:

"This guy does more of talking than music."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Exactly! When two talented people meet, you will always feel the energy."

@Newtonkingston1:

"Na why Wizkid nor dey allow people come close to am. kpefuele’."

@Tonyjay:

"Who are the untalented Artistes."

@LonleyCharlie_:

"Fireboy the Goat."

@Jammiee001:

"For seun kuti so say this, believe, fireboy na respectful artist."

Fireboy shares how becoming a millionaire changed him

Meanwhile, Fireboy DML, in a new video, revealed he may not be able to drop a music project like his debut album LTG.

The YBNL signee revealed his perspective on life has changed since he became a millionaire.

Fireboy, who featured British star Ed Sheeran in Peru, revealed he was reluctant to release the hit jam in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng