Seun Kuti has continued to drum support for Verydarkman amid the latter's beef with several celebrities

The Afrobeat singer sent a message to people warning about Verydarkman betraying him in future

Seun Kuti boldly stated that he has no reason to be scared of betrayal spurring reactions from netizens

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has responded to people warning him about his support for controversial activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Recall that Seun described VDM as a necessity during a clap back at Iyabo Ojo's partner, Paulo, who is not on good terms with the activist.

In a recent post on his Instagram story, Seun stated that he has no reason to be worried if VDM chooses to betray him in the future.

"Dem say Verydarkblackman will betray me. I don't steal. There is nothing to fear. I don't defraud. There is nothing to fear," he wrote.

See Seun Kuti's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo sent a message to VDM's mum, stating that she raised a beast.

People react to Seun Kuti's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

"Vdm is a nice person sir he will never betray you."

"Man is moving with a clean hands that’s why he’s not afraid of betrayal."

"Actually brother Seun , no one told you that , you thought about it yourself sir. Say it with your full ches.

"Exactly if ur hands are clean wetin u wan fear."

"Clear conscience fear no accusations. He said wat he said with his full chest"

"Wahala left and right but he his saying the truth na."

"Na who get skeleton for cupboard dey fear vdm .."

Samklef compares Seun Kuti to his father

Samklef made a comparison between father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory.

He explained that Fela's father was a clergyman and that the late musician created his legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool and vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stopped calling out others.

