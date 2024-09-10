Nigerian mega hitmaker David Adeleke and Lekan Osifeso Junior, whose real name is Lojay have been honoured by Billboard

Billboard rolled out their chart-topper honour, and Davido was among the long list of other celebrated musicians across the globe

It was such an amazing sight to witness Nigeria's very own Lojay and Davido among the world players in the music scene

Nigerians are grateful to witness their very own singers, David Adeleke and Lekan Osifeso Junior, whose real names are Davido and Lojay, respectively, being honoured by Billboard.

The music chart tabulation platform rolled out its list of hip-hop and R&B musicians who topped their charts the most in 2024.

Fans hail Davido and Lojay over billboard honour in a new post. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This recognition was made possible by Davido's assistance in Chris Brown’s “Sensational,” which featured Lojay and peaked at No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

However, one of Davido's fans, who also blogs and celebrates OBO's win, noted that other blogs allegedly failed to post about it.

In the blogger's words:

"Not a single music blog posted this, just us, his fans. But the same blogs will post useless awards like the Grapefruit Award for their media darling. The agenda against Davido is insane."

Reacting to the post, the Timeless crooner, who recently posted his look-alike daughter, reiterated that his fans were all he needed and that the rest could keep doing whatever they pleased.

"My fans is all I need!!!!! Everybody knows d p!! Make dem continue to Dey whine demselves! Davido is active!!"

See the post here:

See the :

Reactions as Davido makes Billboard's 2024 honour roll

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@RespiratoryDafe:

"001 for a reason. A beg make we link up the next time you dey NY."

@lifeofolaa:

"Guys, Davido is bigger than we even think ooo arghhh."

@biggestrichmond:

"Which chart e top?"

@30BGfan4lyf:

"Omo see artiste Davido dey compete with."

@Babacapnomore:

"Haters go think say na football lineup."

@CollinsEyare:

"The greatest Africa artist."

Davido replies haters dragging him

Davido finally replied to his critics after he was rebuked for commenting about Isreal DMW's ex-wife.

The Timeless crooner had said that it was Sheila's loss for leaving his aide, adding that they had been jetting out for fun.

In his response to the critics, he stated that they would continue to follow his updates even if they did not like him.

